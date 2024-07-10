Joy Reid: Anything With An "R" On It Is Toxic, "This Is About Keeping White Male Christian Dominance Out Of Power"

MSNBC host Joy Reid in a video message on her TikTok account said the only thing that matters in this election is keeping Donald Trump and "white male Christian dominance out of power."
JOY REID: Let's not be trying to play games with these kinds of small things to try to pull us into a direction. All that matters in this election, and I genuinely mean this, all that matters in this election, the only thing that matters in this election, is keeping Donald Trump and Project 2025 out of power. Keeping that insane ideology of white Christian nationalism and white supremacy and white male Christian dominance out of power.
That's all that matters. I genuinely don't care who the Democratic nominee is, and I'm being real. I don't care.
If it's Biden, fine. If it's Kamala Harris, fabulous, right? But it's going to be one of the two of them. Let's just not play crazy games now.
There are rules the way that this process works. It's one of the two of them. Either one, I don't care. Or you want to parachute somebody else in and they're not him. They're not the orange one. They're not the one who quotes Hitler.
Fine, put them in. I don't care. Because all that matters, I'm going to say this to y'all again, all that matters in this upcoming election, is that you keep that man and that Project 2025 plan out of power.
That's all you need to understand. And to do that, you are going to need to vote against the party that has embraced white Christian nationalism. The Republican Party is gone.
It has been replaced by Project 2025 and MAGA and Trump. That's all that's left. That party is gone.
And that means you have to vote against that letter, R, all the way down the ballot. You have to keep them out of power at the state level, keep them out of power at the federal level, or remove them from power at the state and federal level. That means anything with the R on it is toxic.
Anything with the R on it is going to take your birth control. Anything with the R on it is going to make you register and take the military preparatory test in high school so that you're ready to be cannon fodder for them, to be deployed on the streets of the United States to shoot Americans who are protesting. They're going to take away your education.
They're going to take away your opportunity to go to college. They're going to take away your books, your history. They're going to take away your right to even know the history of this country.
They're going to replace it with so-called patriotic education. They're going to get rid of the Department of Education, meaning no more Pell Grants, no more money for school, no more student loans, no more equality for girls sports. All of it gone, replaced with this white Christian nationalist insanity.
And they want to do that not just federal but state. The Republican Party at the state level is just as bad or worse. Baby, ladies, gentlemen, friends, nothing else matters.
Okay? Nothing else matters but stopping Trump, the Republican Party, and Project 2025 in November. You have 119 days to get right with that and get comfortable with that. That's all that matters, okay? And the only way to stop them is with our votes.