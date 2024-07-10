Hemingway: Biden's Health And Age Is Not New, What's New Is Democrats Now Realize He's Going To Lose

"The Federalist" senior editor Mollie Hemingway spoke about why the Democratic Party is turning on President Joe Biden now, during a conversation Wednesday with FNC's John Roberts.
JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: I want to put up the George Clooney quote again because this just broke in the last 90 minutes or so. Op-ed in the New York Times, in which he says, "...the Joe Biden, I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser, was not the Joe 'Big Effing Deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
It seems to me that if somebody who just raised $30 million for the president is saying that, he's toast.
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: It's a difficult situation for Joe Biden. The problem isn't actually the mental acuity. That's something that much of the country has seen for years. Democrat voters were talking about it for years, and they still nominated him. The problem for people who run the Democrat Party is that Joe Biden is doing a very bad job in the election. Even before the debate, he was down in the 30th percentile for favorability.
Right now, today, in the RealClearPolitics Average, I think he's down 3.3% nationwide against Trump. If you look back four years ago today, he was up 9 points in a head-to-head matchup against Donald Trump.
The problem that Democrats have with Joe Biden is not his age. We have seen this stuff for years, and I think it's important that we all acknowledge that. That's not new here. What's new is that Democrats have completely lost confidence in his ability to win, and they're worried that it's going to start taking a lot of races down ticket.
ROBERTS: A number of Democrats -- elected Democrats who are sitting in Congress, I think the number is up to eight now -- are calling for him to step down, or saying they think he won't win the election. We'll just put that up on the screen so people at home can see. And listen to what Nancy Pelosi said this morning.
REP. NANCY PELOSI: It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short... I've said to everyone, let's just hold off, whatever you're thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don't have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week.
ROBERTS: In that same interview that we just played, David Axelrod observed this about Pelosi: "She never says what she doesn't want to say. She said that for a reason." If you've got a woman who is three years older than the president saying the jury's out on this...
HEMINGWAY: Yeah, it was actually a pretty brutal interview. That's vintage Pelosi, how she says, "Oh, Joe Biden needs to make a decision." Joe Biden's been very clear that he's made a decision and that he's not going anywhere. So, what she's saying is, "You need to revisit your decision."