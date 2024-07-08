Rep. Tenney: Democrats Are Going To Push For Non-Citizen Voting, They Need More People To Vote For Them

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) tells John Solomon of 'Just The News' on Real America's Voice that the Democratic party is pushing non-citizen voting in a desperate push to grow their election base.
JOHN SOLOMON, JUST THE NEWS: Joe Biden and the Democrats, they don't want Americans to have to show their proof of citizenship. What's really going on behind the scenes here?
REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY (R-NY): Well, of course, they have a very compromised candidate at the top of the ticket. And it looks like as of today, he's going to remain there and unless something really, really bad happens.
So they've got to drag him across the finish line. And he's very unpopular in terms of policies. People, over 70% of Americans across all spectrums say that he is not capable of being the Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States because of his cognitive disabilities.
And whatever has happened to him or his age, I think it's, I walked in the 4th of July parade with a perfectly healthy, perfectly in good shape, 102-year-old World War II veteran who walked with me, by the way. It was totally cogent.
But so they have a problem. So what are they going to do? They're going to try to find a way to get more people to vote for them. That's the challenge.
They need to get more people to vote. We as Republicans need to get more people out to vote for our candidate. But how they're going to do that is through this non-citizen voting.
And that's why the SAVE Act, which is up, is so important to make sure that we have documentary proof that you're actually a citizen. I will say though, John, I introduced last year as the co-chair and founder of the Election Integrity Caucus, I introduced a bill that would require a constitutional amendment to emphatically state that you must be a citizen to vote in federal and state and local elections in the United States. Although it's in our constitution, although it's in the state of New York's constitution as well, we wanted to make it absolutely clear.
So hopefully someday that bill will come up and we'll vote on that and get that to the floor. But it is imperative that one citizen, one vote. That's the only way that we don't undermine our sacred right to vote, that is such an important right that we have as a self-governing constitutional republic.
And we've got to do this because the Democrats, you see what they're doing in California, New York City, we're in a lawsuit challenging New York City government about letting non-citizens vote in their elections. We also have a problem where Joe Biden signed an executive order, Executive Order 14019 back in 2021, which actually tasks federal agencies to actually get voters elected working with third party democratic groups, like Demos, like Acorn type groups, and getting people elected. And part of their mission is to get non-citizens somehow voting.
And if they can make sure that we don't have citizenship requirements, then these non-citizens, these people that the millions of 10 million or more that have come across our border could end up voting in our elections, which could decide the election. And John, the election of 2020 was decided by three swing states with less than 44,000 votes. If they can get those votes in, in those swing states, it's game over and they can win this election even with a candidate who's very unpopular with terrible policies that the American people don't support.
And that's my biggest worry. And that's what their mission is. If they're stuck with Joe Biden or even Kamala Harris, this is how they're gonna do it. It's going to be undermining the process, undermining, hate to say it, our democracy.