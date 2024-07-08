Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Biden Defends Decision To Keep Going, Post-Debate Polls, Media Agonizes Over Biden's Health, Importance of Erie County

Posted By RCP Radio
Date July 8, 2024
Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's effort to thwart calls to withdraw from the election coming from inside his own party. This morning, President Biden called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" for an extended interview and published a letter to congressional Democrats making it clear that he intends to stay.

They also talk about where 2024 election polls stand after digesting the first presidential debate, with President Biden falling further behind Donald Trump in some contested states, and evaluate how the media has covered concerns about Biden's health and mental fitness.

Next, Carl Cannon talks to RCP contributor Salena Zito about Erie County, one of the most politically volatile parts of the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.


Finally, Tom Bevan and RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann talk about his recent profile of Ben Shapiro: "The Right's Millennial Moses Builds an Empire in the Wilderness."
