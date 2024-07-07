Van Jones: Democrats Are Running Kamala Harris For President One Way Or Another, Let's Do It Right

VAN JONES: He's still in the race and he's doing what he's supposed to do. I'm glad to see him out there. I'm glad he's doing interviews. I'm glad he's doing all those things. The challenge is that the numbers are not encouraging and the party is no longer united. You already have four House Democrats who are saying step down. You're going to have, more you're going to have more this week. Unfortunately, you're gonna have the split screen of the president having NATO allies here and people in his own party looking at this math, as David Axelrod said, this time, four years ago, Biden was up ten. He's down six. We needed that debate to turn things around. It did turn things around, in a negative direction.



And so I think that he's going to have to look in his heart. This is a party that loves him. I've never heard so many people say about a politician, I love this man. Not just I respect him, I just admire him. I love Joe Biden. He is beloved in this party and yet he may not be able to get across the finish line.



I think people are hoping that he will recognize we're running Kamala Harris for president right now. She's -- that's who we're running. Nobody believes Joe Biden's going to be president in four years. And so we're in the worst possible world because she can't defend herself, she has to defend him. We can't defend her, we have to defend him. If we're basically running Kamala Harris anyway, let's run Kamala Harris and let her get out there and defend herself.



And except, that's where we are. The reality is we are running Kamala Harris for president one way or the other. I'd rather run for president in the strongest way rather than the weakest way.

