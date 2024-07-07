Scott Jennings: Biden Refuted the Entire Thesis of His Campaign on Friday, Admitted "Saving Democracy" Is Just a "Talking Point"

"The entire thesis of the campaign was democracy is on the ballot," Jennings said. "If I was a Democrat who hasn't blinked since January of 2017... and I heard Joe Biden admit that it's all just a facade, that it's all just a talking point, I would be freaked out right now to find out there's no animating issue for this campaign."
Rep. Adam Schiff expressed the same concern during an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," saying: "That is the answer that most concerned me as well. This is not just about whether he gave it the best college try."
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: If you stay in and Trump is elected and everything you're warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I'll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and I did as good a job as I know I can do, that's what this is about.
...
SCOTT JENNINGS: Can we talk about an issue from Friday night? ... The entire thesis of the campaign was "democracy is on the ballot." And when George Stephanopoulos asked him, "Well, if you lose and all these bad things come to pass, will you be okay with that?" And he said, "Well, as long as we gave it our all."
Now, if I was a Democrat who hasn't blinked since January of 2017 or one of these never-Trumpers who's worried about all this and I heard Joe Biden admit that it's all just a facade, that it's all just a talking point, I would be freaked out right now to find out there's no animating issue for this campaign. It's just a grift!