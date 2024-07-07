MOLIE HEMINGWAY: Well, in that interview, you really didn't see him acting much differently than you've seen him act for many months now, many years now. So you can describe it now as "halting and low energy." But this is what Americans have been seeing for a long time. A lot of even Democrat voters have felt this way about Biden, and yet they nominated him to be their candidate.



And so this Stephanopoulos interview looks more like a Democrat operative --and he is one-- trying to implore a fellow political ally to get out of the race for the good of the Democrat Party.



...



The vast majority of Americans have, with their own eyes and ears, witnessed the decline of this president. It was a major talking point in 2020. We're talking about a White House press corps that had no problem running wild with accusations, anonymous sources, and conspiracy theories when it was a Republican, Donald Trump. But now we're supposed to believe that they were somehow duped, that the rest of the country could see something that they couldn't see. I don't buy it. I don't think any Americans buy it. The level of media corruption that we're seeing is complete at this point. They didn't cover the story because they thought it would be bad for Democrats to talk about the senility of the president. And now they're covering it because they've lost confidence in their ability to drag Joe Biden across the finish line. There's nothing honest about this, and they don't get any points whether they start covering it now or not.



...



I think it's worth noting that all of this desire to oust Biden is happening only among the media and other top Democrats. You are not seeing a groundswell calling for change from Democrat voters. Again, they just had a primary election. They just overwhelmingly chose this man to be their nominee. And now the media are acting like that doesn't matter. They don't feel confident in Biden, they want to replace him, and you have a media who are claiming that they were lied to because they think it would be better. Like they're willing to look stupid and you have to be stupid to have not seen this story coming for five years. Or they're saying that they were lied to and they're so bad at their jobs they can't figure out how to deal with liars. Both of those things mean that it's the media who should actually resign before Joe Biden or anyone else.



HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS: Every single journalist at every news organization?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: I would say, probably the White House Press Corps, should resign en masse unless they can show that they aggressively targeted this story for the last five years. Then yes, absolutely.



...



It's not that people don't think that Joe Biden is old. They do. They have repeatedly said that for years. But the reason why Joe Biden has favorability in the thirties -- prior to the debate -- is because of his policies. They don't like inflation. They don't like what he's doing with foreign policy. They don't like domestic policy. And you have not heard the media talking about the actual reason why Americans don't like Joe Biden. Instead, they're just doing all this about his health.



HOWARD KURTZ: Two black radio hosts have confirmed that the Biden campaign gave them questions in advance, and they used four of them. Even then, he stumbled at times. Does that suggest that his own people don't trust the president to do routine interviews?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Again, this is something that the White House has been doing for years. If you follow non-leftist media, you have known this story for years. You have seen the questions supplied.



HOWARD KURTZ: It's an outrageous journalistic breach.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: When it was caught on tape, on video before, that he was being handed questions and he knew exactly who was going to ask which question, CNN said this was a mark of him being well-prepared.



Now, they claim that this is some huge scandal when they were covering it up for years -- just a few years ago. The only thing that has changed is that the media went from covering this up because they thought it hurt Democrats to now making a big deal about it because they're worried that Joe Biden can't win. Everything can be understood through the prism of whether it helps or hurts the Democrat Party. That's the only consistency in our media.





Mollie Hemingway comments on why the Beltway media is turning on President Joe Biden at this time, on FNC's "Media Buzz.""his Stephanopoulos interview looks more like a Democrat operative --and he is one-- trying to implore a fellow political ally to get out of the race for the good of the Democrat Party," Hemingway said. "We're supposed to believe that they were somehow duped, that the rest of the country could see something that they couldn't see. I don't buy it. I don't think any Americans buy it. The level of media corruption that we're seeing is complete at this point.""They didn't cover the story because they thought it would be bad for Democrats to talk about the senility of the president. And now they're covering it because they've lost confidence in their ability to drag Joe Biden across the finish line.""If you follow non-leftist media, you have known this story for years," she said. "The only thing that has changed is that the media went from covering this up because they thought it hurt Democrats to now making a big deal about it because they're worried that Joe Biden can't win. Everything can be understood through the prism of whether it helps or hurts the Democrat Party. That's the only consistency in our media."