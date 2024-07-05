Back to Videos

President Biden: "They're Trying To Push Me Out Of The Race," "I'm Staying In"

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date July 5, 2024
President Biden declared that he would not allow Democratic Party insiders to "push [him] out of the race" during a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday.

"I am not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out 3.5 years of work," he said. "I am the nominee of the Democratic Party. I'm the nominee of this party because millions of Democrats like you voted for me in primaries all across America. You voted for me to be your nominee, no one else."

"Despite that, some folks don't seem to care who they voted for, well guess what? They're trying to push me out of the race. Let me say this as clearly as I can -- I am staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump!"




PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: In 2020, you came through for me. I am the nominee of the Democratic Party. I'm the nominee of this party because millions of Democrats like you voted for me in primaries all across America. You voted for me to be your nominee, no one else. You, the votes -- the voters, did that.

Despite that, some folks don't seem to care who they voted for, well guess what? They're trying to push me out of the race.

Let me say this as clearly as I can -- I am staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! By the way, we will do it again in 2024. I learned long ago when you get knocked down, you get back up.

I am not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out 3.5 years of work. As the governor said, I led this nation from the depth of the pandemic to the strongest economy in the world, and that's literally true. I -- and you -- are not finished yet.

You probably also noticed a lot of discussion about my age. I know I look 40.

I keep seeing all of the stories about me being too old. Let me say something. I wasn't too old -- I wasn't too old to create over 15 million more jobs, to make sure 21 million Americans are ensured under the Affordable Care Act, to beat Big Pharma -- the first one ever to do that, I lowered the cost of insulin to $35. Was I too old to relieve student debt for nearly 5 million Americans and grow the economy? Too old to put the first black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States of America? To sign the Respect For Marriage Act? Was I too old to sign the most significant gun safety law in 30 years? To pass the biggest climate bill in the history of the world. Not here, the history of the world.

But then, my critics say, "Sure, he did all that but that was in the past. What about now?" Well, how about the 200,000 jobs we announced yesterday?

Let me ask you -- what do you think? Do you think I am too old to restore Roe v. Wade to the law of the land? Do you think I'm too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect Social Security and Medicare? To get childcare and elder care for working families who need it? To make billionaires finally start to pay something beyond the 8.2% tax rate?

Let me ask you, am I too old to beat Donald Trump?

CROWD: No!

BIDEN: I can hardly wait.
Recommended
Larry Sabato: \
Larry Sabato: "The Race Between Biden And Trump Is No Longer Close" July 05, 2024

Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told CNN on Friday that the race between President Biden and Donald Trump "is no longer close" after last week's debate. "Biden, who was really maybe even, maybe two points behind Trump, is now -- at least in unison...

Joy Reid: I\'d Vote For \
Joy Reid: I'd Vote For "Biden In A Coma" To "Keep Hitler Out Of The WH" July 05, 2024

MSNBC's Joy Reid demonstrates unfailing loyalty to the Democratic Party, saying on TikTok that she will vote for anyone they choose, to keep Donald Trump, a.k.a. "Hitler, out of the White House." "Do your thing, play in traffic in front of these Republicans, act a fool in front of these people...

Biden: I\'m The Nominee, I Will Beat Trump Again
Biden: I'm The Nominee, I Will Beat Trump Again July 05, 2024

President Biden at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Friday said he is staying in the race and will not be pushed out. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Now, you probably heard we had a little debate last week. I can't say it was my best performance. But ever since then, there's been a lot of...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site