President Biden: "They're Trying To Push Me Out Of The Race," "I'm Staying In"

Not the greatest vetting for who sits in the camera shot by the campaign.



"Pass the Torch Joe," one sign reads pic.twitter.com/su4Hg8ieia — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 5, 2024

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: In 2020, you came through for me. I am the nominee of the Democratic Party. I'm the nominee of this party because millions of Democrats like you voted for me in primaries all across America. You voted for me to be your nominee, no one else. You, the votes -- the voters, did that.



Despite that, some folks don't seem to care who they voted for, well guess what? They're trying to push me out of the race.



Let me say this as clearly as I can -- I am staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again in 2020! By the way, we will do it again in 2024. I learned long ago when you get knocked down, you get back up.



I am not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out 3.5 years of work. As the governor said, I led this nation from the depth of the pandemic to the strongest economy in the world, and that's literally true. I -- and you -- are not finished yet.



You probably also noticed a lot of discussion about my age. I know I look 40.



I keep seeing all of the stories about me being too old. Let me say something. I wasn't too old -- I wasn't too old to create over 15 million more jobs, to make sure 21 million Americans are ensured under the Affordable Care Act, to beat Big Pharma -- the first one ever to do that, I lowered the cost of insulin to $35. Was I too old to relieve student debt for nearly 5 million Americans and grow the economy? Too old to put the first black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States of America? To sign the Respect For Marriage Act? Was I too old to sign the most significant gun safety law in 30 years? To pass the biggest climate bill in the history of the world. Not here, the history of the world.



But then, my critics say, "Sure, he did all that but that was in the past. What about now?" Well, how about the 200,000 jobs we announced yesterday?



Let me ask you -- what do you think? Do you think I am too old to restore Roe v. Wade to the law of the land? Do you think I'm too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect Social Security and Medicare? To get childcare and elder care for working families who need it? To make billionaires finally start to pay something beyond the 8.2% tax rate?



Let me ask you, am I too old to beat Donald Trump?



CROWD: No!



BIDEN: I can hardly wait.

