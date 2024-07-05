ALEX THOMPSON, AXIOS: Kamala Harris is the clear frontrunner, and it is not clear who -- if anybody-- would challenge her for the nomination. But the thing is credibility, she has been one of the main public validators of [Biden's] health.
You remember after the Hur report, she went out there and said he is with it, he is commanding everything in the room. She is going to have to sit down and answer tough questions. We talked about Joe Biden not going out there with reporters, Kamala Harris, besides the initial CNN and MSNBC interviews after the debate, hasn't really been out there answering questions.
If Joe Biden drops out, the first week she is out there is going to be critical. If there are any signs of chinks in the armor, there are many people in the wings ready to pounce.
