Mollie Hemingway: Media Now Covering Biden's Mental Situation Because They Can't Hold Power While He Still Leads

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS: I know it sounds like the obvious point to make, but sometimes you just have to hammer the obvious point. How can or should any of these people or any of these institutions ever be trusted on any subject?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: That's exactly the main takeaway that people should have from what we've witnessed in the last week. As you note, hours before last week's debate, you had many members in corporate media claiming that stories and video evidence of Joe Biden's problems with senility and mental acuity were a conspiracy theory, that they were misinformation and disinformation. They aren't telling the truth now. All that's happened is that our media are worried about their ability to drag Joe Biden across the finish line in November.



And so now they are, yes, telling some, you know, accurate things about Joe Biden's mental situation, but it's not because they're truth-tellers. It's because they seek power and they realize that the task has become too difficult with Joe Biden at the head of the party.



CAIN: I think any of us that do this for a living want this thing that we do for a living to be better than the sick state it's in today, media, right? And so you do wonder, well, will the public ever understand, if they're willing to go to these extents to lie on the capacity of the leader of the free world, won't they go to these same links on any other number of subjects and the public open their eyes about the media?



HEMINGWAY: People have been talking about pretty serious media bias, you know, since the 60s even. In the 80s it was a big deal. What we've seen in the last six to eight years goes well beyond bias into outright propaganda and lying on behalf of political allies and against political opponents.



It's not just that they lied about Joe Biden's situation because they worried that if they were to tell the truth that it might help Republicans. It's that they lie about every single issue of importance, and they've been doing it for years, they're doing it now, and they're going to do it in the future. And so Americans who care about their country, who are worried about the situation that we're in because of these media lies, should be thinking long and hard about whether to take anything they say with any degree of trust, barring other evidence.



And I just want to point out, if what they were saying is true right now, and if they're really concerned about Joe Biden's mental acuity, why aren't their stories focused on the fact that he's currently the sitting president instead of just that they're worried that he's currently the nominee for the 2024 election? I mean, to make, to overstate the obvious, if he can't run for president, he can't be president for the next seven months. He can't be in charge of our military. He can't, you know, we've got a very delicate global situation.



And yet the media are just focused on the political horse race because that's what they care about, political power, not the country's well-being. Absolutely. They're ready to tell this truth, not because they're concerned about the country, but they're concerned about their ability to win.

