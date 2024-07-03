Scott Jennings: "I'm Not Worried About the Presidency in January, I'm Worried About It Right Now"

The Big Lie of the 2024 campaign is that Biden’s debate performance was an anomaly. That was Joe Biden AT HIS BEST, fully rested and fully prepped. My latest for @CNN . pic.twitter.com/eWCwAEJTt3

SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN: Yeah, and Donald Trump, I think, has gone radio silent, which is the best thing he can do.



Look, I think the big lie of 2024 is the idea that what happened on Thursday night to Joe Biden is an anomaly or an aberration. There is now credible reporting from Alex Thompson at Axios that there's been a 3 1/2-year coverup to try to keep Joe Biden away from other people so folks wouldn't see just how bad it is.



Last night, the most alarming article I read yesterday was from The New York Times. It said his lapses in meetings are getting worse and more frequent. There was a paragraph in that story where senior diplomatic officials in the United States and in Europe said that they weren't sure you could put Joe Biden in the same room as other world leaders right now.



Last night, Joe Biden told donors to the Democratic Party that the reason he was bad on Thursday night was because of his foreign travel -- a trip that ended 12 days before the debate.



What we saw on Thursday night was Joe Biden at his best. Seven days of rest, prep with his top staff. That was Joe Biden at his best. I've honestly stopped worrying about the campaign and I have one question. Who is running the White House today? Who is making decisions today? I'm not really worried about the presidency in January. I'm worried about it right now. We have serious problems going on right now and I don't really think Joe Biden is up to the task today, let alone seven months from today.

