David Sacks: The Media Freakout Isn’t About Biden's Competency, It’s About Electability

I commend the Biden Family for sticking together in the face of the Democrat Insurrection. Hunter Biden knows rock-bottom when he sees it. It’s only up from here! https://t.co/zBccSSsEqI — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 30, 2024

DAVID SACKS: What we're seeing here is a full-scale insurrection by media elites and other powers that be in the Democratic Party to subvert the democratic process. After all, we had 50 state primary elections in which voters gave Joe Biden all the necessary votes and delegates to be the Democratic nominee for President in 2024.



You're seeing now a major effort to prevent the certification of that result. It's playing out in broad daylight in the press. So, I don't know what you could call this except an insurrection. At a minimum, it's "election interference."



CHARLIE KIRK: Is it possible they're going to pull Joe Biden and ignore the will of their primary voters? I thought they were the party of democracy!



DAVID SACKS: What democracy really means to them is permanent rule by the Democratic Party, just like communism used to mean permanent rule by the Communist Party.



They're perfectly willing to disenfranchise their voters if it means staying in power. And that's exactly why they tried to hide Joe Biden's senility from the country for so long -- because it helped them stay in power.



By the way, what the country is now concerned about is Joe Biden's competency to do the job. What senior Democrats care about is Joe Biden's electability. This whole thing is about whether Joe Biden can win in November. That's the only reason they are suddenly concerned about his mental condition.



They knew all about Joe Biden's condition for months and years. They've been hiding that fact. They've been gaslighting about it. They've been accusing anyone who raised questions about it as somehow being a partisan or a liar. They invented the whole idea of "[cheap fakes]." No, this whole thing is driven by their concerns about Biden's electability.



CHARLIE KIRK: The form of government here is really what's under debate. It seems the Democrat Party wants something closer to an oligarchy, the rule of experts and the rule of an expert class, where when we vote in our elections we're supposed to vote for an individual person as president, not as an expert legion to take over the administrative state. It's not that they think Joe Biden is a bad president. In that Reid Hoffman email... he says being a good debater is not the same as being a good president. They're thrilled with his presidential performance. They think having the border wide open, destroying the American dollar, getting us in two different proxy wars -- they're cool with all of that. It was on remarkable display... It seems as if this has become wildly out of control, and everyday, non-political Americans now believe that not only is Joe Biden not fit... but we were lied to by our leaders about Joe Biden's mental acuity.



DAVID SACKS: It's dangerous for the nation for the commander-in-chief to be clearly mentally incapacitated. There was an attempted cleanup job in Axios, which now calls the Biden presidency the "Biden Oligarchy." They're basically coming right out and saying the quiet part out loud, which is we don't have a president, per say, it's more like a group of people managing the presidency -- this group of powerful insiders. They're already calling it the Biden oligarchy.



But even Axios in this article talks about how Joe Biden is good six hours a day. It's not like he's like this all the time, it's just we have to pace him. We only get about six hours of the good stuff, and the other 18 hours he has to rest. This was their attempt at a cleanup job, but what if there's a crisis? What if the president does get that call in the middle of the night? What do you do if you're not getting the good stuff?



There used to be TV campaign ads --



CHARLIE KIRK: Yeah, it was Hillary Clinton. "Who do you want answering the 3 am phone call?" We should get that clip. By the way, there is six minutes to respond to hypersonic nuclear missiles, okay? A two to six-minute window, and now we've got Russian warships in Cuba. Is Joe Biden going to be sentient? Does the military call him or do they know better?



DAVID SACKS: I think they're going to call [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan or [Secretary of State] Antony Blinken. There are already reports that Biden's national security team was hiding the ball from him or not updating him about recent developments.



I think in the view of Democratic Partry insiders, the oligarchy, I think elections and maybe even the presidency is an inconvenience. This is something they'd rather not deal with. The fact of the matter is they view the government as this collection of permanent staffers in Washington who run the agencies and the Pentagon and the State Department, and then every four years you get this new guy at the top who you can just outweigh if he wants to do things you don't like. So they feel they are the permanent government and the elected leaders are kind of just tourists who are an annoyance.



Up until now, they have viewed Joe Biden's condition as a positive because there is no elected leader to check up on them or fire them for incompetence. As Trump pointed out in the debate, they can completely botch the Afghanistan debate and no heads roll, ever. In their view, they've got the perfect president and it was perfect for them until the whole country got to see they didn't have a president. And now it is Joe Biden's unelectability that poses a huge problem for them.



CHARLIE KIRK: Basically the role of president under Joe Biden has been reduced to photo-ops with spelling bee champions, long naps, ice cream, and an occasional national security briefing. This is the form of government we're debating this Independence Day weekend. Donald Trump represents a restoration of citizen-led government, whereas Joe Biden is much closer to a bureaucracy of administrative experts -- a bunch of people with PhDs, secret knowledge, technocrats who will never go anywhere.



DAVID SACHS: Government by Tony Fauci, Victoria Nuland -- they don't want anyone above them stopping their plans, they think they know best, they think they are the science, they think they are the experts. They think they run the government, and they basically have for decades. The last thing they need is for the citizens to involve themselves by appointing an overseer who might get in the w2ay of their plans or maybe even fire them.





"Al-In Podcast" host David Sacks expands on his tweet labeling the effort inside the Democratic Party to force out Joe Biden an "insurrection," during an appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show.""In the view of Democratic Partry insiders, the oligarchy, [they] think elections and maybe even the presidency is an inconvenience," Sacks said. "This is something they'd rather not deal with.""The fact of the matter is they view the government as this collection of permanent staffers in Washington who run the agencies and the Pentagon and the State Department, and then every four years you get this new guy at the top who you can just outweigh if he wants to do things you don't like. So they feel they are the permanent government and the elected leaders are kind of just tourists who are an annoyance.""Up until now, they have viewed Joe Biden's condition as a positive because there is no elected leader to check up on them or fire them for incompetence," he said. "As Trump pointed out in the debate, they can completely botch the Afghanistan debate and no heads roll, ever.""In their view, they've got the perfect president and it was perfect for them until the whole country got to see they didn't have a president. And now it is Joe Biden's unelectability that poses a huge problem for them," Sacks said.