"The Unknowns" Host Charlie Stone Chats With 81 Year Old Bodybuilder Iris Davis, The Fittest Grandmother In The World

00:00 Introduction and Iris Davis' Background

03:06 Opportunities in the United States

05:29 The Power of Movement

06:25 Political Views and Bringing People Together

07:24 Spreading Love and Encouraging Others

08:22 Final Thoughts and Conclusion

The Unknowns host, Charlie Stone, chats with Iris Davis, a world champion 81-year-old bodybuilder. She shares her journey of resilience and determination, after winning fifteen IFBB bodybuilding competitions and securing the title of the oldest IFBB Pro in the United States.Iris started her fitness journey in her late 30s after she overcame societal barriers, personal tragedies and immigrated to the United States from Ireland with $10 in her pocket. She emphasizes the importance of self-motivation and pursuing your goals without relying on others.Iris also expresses her gratitude for the opportunities she has found in the United States and her love for the country. She encourages people to embrace self reliance and pursue their passions without fear of trying new things. She believes that forward movement, loving others and music are the keys to a fulfilling life.Chapters: