Pelosi: This Is Not A Normal Election, Trump Must Be Stopped

ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC: At this point, there's no one who knows the donor community better than you. You are a legendary fundraiser. There's no one who knows the convention rules better than you. I have to ask you, what are you hearing from the large network of people about whether [Biden] is up to it?



REP. NANCY PELOSI: I hear mixed. Some people are saying because Donald Trump is such an authoritarian and autocrat, we have to win this election. This is not a normal election where you want to win, if you don't, you cooperate and do the best you can for the country and hope to win the next time. This is something that is undermining our democracy. He must be stopped. He cannot be president!



So therefore, people are very concerned. So it's split. Some are like, well, how can we subject the process to what might be possible? Others are, Joe is our guy, we love him, we trust him, he has vision, knowledge, judgment, integrity. Integrity! The other guy has none of the above. Of course, great empathy for the people.



It's going to be up to Joe Biden to do what he thinks is -- there's no more patriotic person in our country than this president of the United States. Nobody less than the former president. Joe Biden -- I trust his judgment. I think that -- again, I'm not a doctor. I can't say what happens three, four years down the road. But I think that in my experience, which is what you asked me, I think that he will continue to be a great president of the United States.



ANDREA MITCHELL: Does he have to show the doubters right now that he can do an interview, he can do a news conference, a town hall meeting, that he has to do something off of the teleprompter?



REP. NANCY PELOSI. Absolutely. You are so right. I think my recommendation is for him to have some interviews with serious journalists, you among them. Serious journalists, no-holds-barred, any question is fair, and just sit there and be Joe. Show your values, show your knowledge, show your judgment, show your empathy for the American people. I think that that would be a great thing for him. Not one, maybe two. A couple of those. I think that is essential. I think it is essential for them to do that. Your suggestion is exactly right. I don't know if it was a question or suggestion, but right on point.



ANDREA MITCHELL: Are you surprised he hasn't called the leaders to reassure them, or you?



REP. NANCY PELOSI: I have a really good rapport with him. I wasn't expecting a call. I do communicate directly with his folks. I know that he hears what I have to say. I'm not one of those people over time that always had to say, I have to speak to the president himself, nor do I expect the president to always say, he has to speak to me. His people can speak to my people.



But let us again in this time of -- 4th of July, it's my favorite civic holiday of the year. It's so exciting to celebrate what our founders did and what our men and women in uniform have done to protect all of that freedom as we just observed, at the invasion of Normandy. I was there and saw the president speak so brilliantly there. Again, about a more perfect union. Let us celebrate the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, not try to undermine it with their Project 2025, undermining democracy.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about the presidential election."This is not a normal election where you want to win and if you don't, you cooperate and do the best you can for the country and hope to win the next time. This is something that is undermining our democracy. He must be stopped. He cannot be president!" Pelosi said about former President Trump.