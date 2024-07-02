Back to Videos

Hugh Hewitt: Debate Over Biden Dropping Out Raises The Question Whether He Should Be President Right Now

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 2, 2024
FOX News contributor Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday's 'Special Report' said he doubts President Joe Biden will make it to the end of his term.


BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: Looking at what we see now, do you think that Joe Biden is going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party?

HUGH HEWITT, RADIO HOST: I don't see how he is, Bret. In fact, I think the fact we're having this conversation raises a question as to whether or not he ought to be the president, and that goes to capacity. The decline goes from infirmity, and I've been using that word for a few years, to incoherence, and we saw that on Thursday night, to incapacity.

The president of the United States cannot be not capable of conducting the presidency 24/7/365. And I believe these early indications from Democrats, and even former Speaker Pelosi, that's pretty bold. Is it a condition? I mean, no one would have dared say that except Nancy Pelosi. And Congressman Clyburn bringing up Kamala Harris, he'll support her. The signs are there. The lightning's in the sky.

I do not think he's going to be their nominee. I don't know that he makes it to the end of his term.
