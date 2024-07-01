RealClearPolitics: After the First Trump/Biden Debate, SCOTUS Rules on Trump Immunity, Jill Biden's Role in 2024, What About RFK Jr.?

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discussed how the political world is responding to the first presidential debate of 2024, with Democratic Party officials rallying around President Biden and media commentators starting to panic about his performance.
They also consider the role of first lady Jill Biden, Vogue Magazine's newest cover star, in the president's campaign, and what's going on with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Next, Tom Bevan and RCP elections analyst Sean Trende talk about the Supreme Court's ruling that President Trump has executive immunity to some of the charges he is facing and whether anyone is left who might consider changing their vote over that.
Finally, Carl Cannon speaks with Greg Orman, a political independent from Kansas, to discuss his new piece published at RealClearPolitics: Biden’s Performance Is a Wakeup Call
"The debate should be yet another in a long line of wake-up calls to the American people that we deserve better than what these two parties are giving us," Orman wrote this weekend.