Sen. Chris Coons: Biden Is The Only Democrat That Can Beat Donald Trump

Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a national co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, told ABC's "This Week" that President Biden is "the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump."
JON KARL, ABC NEWS: You have obviously seen a loud course of people that agree with a lot of what you just said, who were so alarmed by Biden's debate performance that they say it’s time for him to drop out of the race. I want to read you just three from the pages of “The New York Times” editorial page.
Tom Friedman said, “To give America the greatest shot possible of deterring the Trump threat in November, the president has to come forward and declare that he will not be running for re-election and is releasing all of his delegates for the Democratic National Convention.”
The New York Times editorial board, “To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in the campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and the seriousness of Mr. Trump’s challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Mr. Biden to confront them.”
And Maureen Dowd, another columnist, “He,” Biden, “is jeopardizing the democracy he says he wants to save.”
Now, these are all people who want to stop Donald Trump, not stop Joe Biden. Is the president listening whatsoever to what these people, who have supported him, are saying?
SEN. CHRIS COONS: Look, Jon, the most important swing state is Pennsylvania. That’s where I campaigned all day yesterday. And the most important newspaper in Pennsylvania is “The Philadelphia Inquirer.” And they said after that campaign debate, the folks, the leaders of a political party who ought to be going to their nominee and saying, you have no business running for president is Republicans who should be telling Donald Trump to drop out of this race after the torrent of lies and vengeance and anger that he unleashed on that debate stage.
I think the “The Philadelphia Inquirer” got it right and “The New York Times” got it wrong.
KARL: But – I'm not asking you who got it right or wrong. I'm asking you, is President Biden at all listening to, considering, what these people are writing? Again, allies of him in the past who were pleading with him to step out of the race. Is he – is he – does he hear it? How’s he reacting to that?
COONS: Well, the folks that you’re citing there, Jonathan, are “The New York Times” editorial page.
KARL: Well, you know it’s not limited to “The New York Times.”
COONS: There is not one single senior Democrat, there’s not a single governor, there’s not a single senator, there’s not obviously his vice president who endorses him and supports him.
I'll remind you, Donald Trump’s biggest distinction from Joe Biden is the views of those closest to him. Don’t take my word for it. Donald Trump’s own vice president, chief of staff, secretary of defense, and national security adviser all refuse to support him and have said he is unfit to serve as president again.
The stakes of this race couldn’t be higher. And the only Democrat who’s ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November. And he has the best shot to beat him.
KARL: Well, let me ask, you don’t think that Joe Biden is the only Democrat that can beat Donald Trump, do you?
COONS: I think he’s the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.
KARL: Really?
COONS: And let me tell you, he had the single best day of grassroots fundraising after the debate. The first poll that we saw after the debate showed Joe Biden gaining ground on Donald Trump.
I understand there’s a lot of hand-wringing and concern and pearl-clutching amongst the commentariat. That’s great. That’s expected, frankly. I remember the 2022 midterms. Every editorial page was saying we were going to hit a red wave. It was going to be a bloodbath. We’d lose four or five seats in the Senate.
I went and met with Joe Biden to express my concerns that his focus on democracy, his focus on the threats to democracy by the Republicans running for Senate and secretary of state were too great. He said, Chris, have confidence in the American people. They’re seeing this clearly. He was right. I was wrong. We won those midterms decisively and added to our majority in the Senate.