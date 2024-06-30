Back to Videos

Gov. Wes Moore: Democrats Are United Behind Joe Biden, The Biden Administration Deserves Another Four Years

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date June 30, 2024
Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore throws his entire support behind President Joe Biden during an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation."


MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS: Would you pursue the Democratic nomination if Joe Biden were to take himself out of this race?

GOV. WES MOORE: I will not. And Joe Biden is not going to take himself out of this race, nor should he. He has been a remarkable partner.

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS: Are you confident that the only person, the only Democrat in America that could beat Donald Trump is Joe Biden?

GOV. WES MOORE: Joe Biden is our nominee. Joe Biden is our leader. And Joe Biden has earned, and Joe Biden deserves the confidence, the respect, and frankly the partnership that we now have to provide to him.

And so I will be in Chicago. I will proudly be supporting the president in Chicago. I will work through November to make sure he is re-elected. Yes, I do think that President Biden has earned the respect of Democrats and Joe Biden is going to be our leader going forward.
