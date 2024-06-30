Chamath Palihapitiya: The Key Debate Takeaway Is Joe Biden Has Not Actually Been In Charge

Chamath Palihapitiya & David Sacks react to President Biden's performance at the Thursday CNN presidential debate during the "All-In Podcast."
CHAMTH PALPTIAYA: My honest takeaway is that that person is no longer really in charge. And I think that that was very troubling for me and it actually makes the last, sort of, six months make a lot more sense.
So I thought the fact that we could not get a response from the White House to be, I took it a little bit actually, personally, I was wondering why for someone that had been such an ardent supporter, I couldn't even get an email back when I was consistently asking them to be on the pod.
And now I see that it wasn't just one single act. It was part of a holistic strategy. It was the same strategy that boxed RFK out of the Democratic primary because -- could you imagine if this event had happened when he had to debate RFK in the Democratic primaries, it would have been exposed then. It's probably partly to explain how the law has been used in New York State, whether you want to call it lawfare or not. But it, it was a very directed partisan action.
And so all of these things are now three data points that are really important.
- You will not come on an open format show like ours to just speak openly. None of us were going to attack him or try to corner him or box him in.
- You prevented other people from actually challenging you and directly asking questions of you in the Democratic primaries.
- And then you try to put political pressure on your opponents.
All of that is systematically about a group of people that are unelected who are trying to control democracy. And I think that that's the most troubling takeaway from this. I don't think that you should take away from last night that Joe Biden had a bad debate. I think what we should take away is that there is a person who should be allowed to transition into the sunset and be celebrated for what he's done.
And instead, there are people that frankly, at the margins are acting pretty unethically, and at the limit is actually acting somewhat diabolically, to prop this person up so that they can keep power.
For example, you've been in situations where you would expect the team that runs a company to be able to stand up and say the CEO is not in a position to run this company anymore. That's what you would expect if there's good governance and honesty. You know, what was Ron Klain doing as an example when he was doing debate prep, did he legitimately believe that Joe Biden was prepared for this or mentally capable of actually doing this?
And the fact that they are allowing his legacy to be destroyed after 50 years, I think is really tragic. You probably do have a lot of people outside the United States, really questioning what is going on in the greatest country in the world right now that this can even happen.
And the people that you thought were so anti-Trump, right? That they would do anything to make sure that Donald Trump was unelected. Well, they're actually not that anti-Trump, they're just pro-power because the thing that they care more about than their hatred of Donald Trump is their desire to stay in power.
...
DAVID SACKS: Let's just put it plainly. The Democratic Party is a collection of interests who want to remain in power. The Democratic Party is the party of government. Its goal is to allocate money and power from the government to the collection of interest who backed the Democratic Party.
In other words, it's basically a collection of, of interests who want to loot the Republic. Well, obviously, no one's going to vote for that.
So they have to make it about something else. They choose a figurehead. They talk about how this is about saving democracy. They basically invent hoax after hoax lie after lie to basically maintain their power. And I think what's happened is the mask has come off the whole thing, the whole shell game has been revealed.
It's obvious that Biden was always a puppet for these interests who are hiding behind him. And now it's all being exposed.