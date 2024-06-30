Burgum: At Debate, Biden Showed Putin, Xi, And The Ayatollahs We Don't Have A Capable President

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a surprise member of former President Trump's short list of potential running mates, told NBC's "Meet the Press"
GOV. DOUG BURGUM: I want to go back to the top. You asked about the debate. Every channel this morning should be talking about what happened. This is the most consequential, historic debate in history, because we've never had a debate where, immediately after it's over-- this is like a Rocky knockout. I mean, they should build a statue to Donald Trump at Georgia Tech, because everyone's talking about, "Should Joe Biden even stay in the race?" That's never happened in our history. It was such a dominant performance by President Trump in this – in this debate.
KRISTEN WELKER: It's also never happened in our history that someone has not actually accepted the election results, which is where this conversation began. So, let me ask you, governor. Can you say, as someone who is on the short list to be Trump's VP nominee, can you commit, here and now, today, to accepting the election results?
GOV. DOUG BURGUM: Well, Kristen, these hypothetical questions that keep coming up, imply that, somehow, in every one of our 3,100 counties in America, everything is going to go perfectly. I've never commented on a bill before it reached my desk. I'm not going to comment on an election before it happens.
KRISTEN WELKER: You won't commit to accepting the election results, governor?
GOV. DOUG BURGUM: I will commit to – if they're free and fair, of course. But this hypothetical question that everyone keeps asking, the Democrats won't accept it if there are irregularities in the fall. Ask Joe Biden if he would accept it if he thought it wasn't free and fair. If he thought there was issues, would he accept it? So, the premise that only one party gets asked this question is just a false premise.
KRISTEN WELKER: Well, again, the Democrats have said that they will accept the election results. And no Democrat has refused to concede who is running for office. Again, just one more time, does that not undermine the democracy, people's faith in our democracy, to caveat it in the way that you have? Again, election officials have said the last election was the safest in U.S. history.
GOV. DOUG BURGUM: What undermines the faith in democracy, and we've seen in the polls, people trust President Trump more than Biden on democracy right now and the Democrat Party in this election, four years ago, when we ended up with the current ticket on the Democrat side, that was this grand devil's bargain of, "Everybody drop out; we're going with these two." Then, the biggest lie that has been foisted on the American public was –was seen on Thursday night. People can't unsee what they saw. What they saw was, we've been told by the White House-- two weeks ago, the White House was attacking journalists, including your friends, saying that, “No, you can't say these stories about that, Joe Biden isn't capable of serving right now.” And then, all of America saw it. And you know who else saw it? Our adversaries saw it. Putin saw it. Xi saw it.
The Ayatollah saw it. I mean, we keep talking about elections. We are at a greater national security risk today than we were on Thursday because the commander in chief showed that he's not capable of serving.