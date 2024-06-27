Axelrod: Biden Is The Nominee Of The Democratic Party, "This Isn't The 60s"

DAVID AXELROD: It was actually Donald Trump that helped make Joe Biden the nominee because there was a feeling that if there were a primary, that that would weaken -- that Biden would probably win, but it would weaken him in a general election. And so there are people who could have run and didn't run because the history of that is bad.



The point is now he is the nominee of the Democratic Party. This isn't the 60s, okay. Voters choose the nominee. He is the nominee only he can decide whether he's going to continue, and as you point out, this is a guy with a lot of pride who believes in himself. The idea that he's going to say, "You know, I had a bad debate, I think I'm going to walk away from this." I find it hard to believe.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod throws cold water on speculation that the Democratic Party could replace President Biden as their nominee at the convention next month during CNN's post-debate panel:"The point is now he is the nominee of the Democratic Party. This isn't the 60s, okay. Voters choose the nominee. He is the nominee only he can decide whether he's going to continue," Axelrod said.