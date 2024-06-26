RealClearPolitics: Tuesday Primary Results, Kamala Harris Targets Trump on Abortion, Manchin Endorses Biden, Economists Forecast Trump "Inflation Bomb"

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon review Tuesday's primary results from Colorado, Utah, and New York, where Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman became the first member of the "Squad" to lose a primary. They also tackle Sen. Joe Manchin telling the Aspen Ideas Festival that he still plans to vote for President Biden despite leaving the Democratic Party, and a letter published by 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists saying Trump's economic policies would trigger an "inflation bomb."
Next, Carl Cannon speaks with National Journal WH correspondent George Condon about the press coverage of Thursday’s presidential debate.
Finally, Andrew Walworth talks to RealClear Foundation president David DesRosiers about co-hosting the Energy Future Forum, a conference held today in Washington, D.C.