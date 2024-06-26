Mother Of Girl Murdered By Illegal Aliens: "This Has Got To Stop"

ALEXIS NUNGARAY: I want the nation, all around the world, to understand that she was a child. She was my child, she was my first born. She was a pre-teen that was slowly becoming this beautiful, beautiful young lady. And she was going so far. She had admiration of dreams
and aspiring goals that she wanted to do in life. She was going to make it. She was going. She was going to do things.
And these men, these illegal men, took that opportunity from my daughter, from our family of watching her become this amazing person.
So now with her voice being ripped away from her, I am going to be her voice and stand strong and try to make a difference in this world because this has got to stop. We have to stop burying our kids. This is not right. We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in. This is not OK.
You can watch the full interview here: