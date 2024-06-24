Victor Davis Hanson: Media & Democrats Banking On The 2020 Playbook, It's Not Going To Work This Time

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS: Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Victor, it's great to have you here. You know, he's on CNN, this debate, CNN presidential debate, we'll have Biden, we'll have Trump. CNN did not begin the week in an upstanding manner. Here's what they did to Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign press secretary.



KAROLINE LEAVITT, TRUMP 2024 PRESS SECRETARY: It would take someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper, Donald Trump, to see that Jake Tapper has consistently frequently likened President Trump to Adolf Hitler.



KASIE HUNT, CNN: Ma'am, I'm going to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues.



LEAVITT: I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past.



HUNT: Okay, I'm sorry guys, we're going to come back out to the panel. Caroline, thank you very much for your time.



MCENANY: Victor, they cut her off, but we brought the receipts. Let's roll Jake Tapper.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN: President Trump lives in an atmosphere of disinformation.



TAPPER: The Trump presidency is coming to an end. For tens of millions of our fellow Americans, their long national nightmare is over.



TAPPER: The dehumanizing rhetoric of Adolf Hitler is once again alive and well, this time given life by former president and current Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump.



MCENANY: So Victor, Jake Tapper compares Trump to Hitler and the campaign press secretary just can't bring it up. Is that where we are?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Yeah, I think they're going back to the 2020 formula, Kayleigh.



They think it worked then, and what was that formula? It was to sequester Joe Biden away from the crowds, not have him campaign, have his talking points outsourced to a whole array of subordinate lackeys, and then count on the media to demonize Trump, and then count, and this is what's scary, that election day is a mere construct, and 70% of the people would be voting early or on mail and ballot. I think they're going to Xerox that 2020 formula all over again. You're not going to see them on the campaign trail.



They're going to try to raise a lot of money from bicoastal elites, and they will, and they're going to outsource it to the media, and then these subordinates will be attack dog, and we know what the message is going to be. January 6th, democracy dies, abortion, abortion, abortion, Donald Trump is Hitler. I don't think it's going to work the second time...



We saw in the first debate and the second debate in 2020, Joe Biden was sequestered again. He was not really out anywhere. He rested, rested, rested. He changed his time clock. There were rumors that he got maybe some stimulatory help. Then he came out and he growled and he yelled. He did the same thing in the State of the Union.



He did it in the infamous Phantom of the Opera, Ultra MAGA, semi-fascist. I think Donald Trump should expect that he hasn't been at work for four or five days. He's been resting.



He's been prepped on everything. I don't think he's going to come out cognitively sharp, but he's going to become animated, angry, like the State of the Union. I think Donald Trump, if he stays cool, and it doesn't mean he can't be sharp in the questioning, just be calm and polite.



One of the questions you should have said to him, I think he could, you said, Joe, one of the last times we debated, you looked me in the eye and said I was incorrect or lying about the laptop. You told the American people that it was the work of Russian disinformation in 51. Now do you want to apologize and say that your campaign operative, Anthony Blinken, set that all up? He can do things like that if he does it calmly and politely, but mostly he needs to talk about his past record, his current agenda, and what he will do for us and contrast that with the utter disaster of the last three and a half years.



Victor Davis Hanson on Monday's 'Ingraham Angle' delivered his thoughts on the upcoming first presidential debate and the Biden campaign strategy.