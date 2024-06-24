Trump Campaign's Karoline Leavitt: CNN Proved Our Point By Kicking Me Off The Air

Bannon called for the Trump campaign to back out of the debate unless they get an immediate apology from CNN, saying the network is "so biased that they show absolutely no respect to the president's national press secretary."
"CNN showed their hand with me on their network this morning," Leavitt said. "It was honestly shocking what occurred this morning, but it shows that this is not going to be a fair debate on Thursday. President Trump knows that, Steve. He knows he's going into a lion's den. It's going to be a three-on-one fight with Crooked Joe, who's been getting doped up and hiding away in the woods at Camp David all week, and Dana Bash and Jake Tapper."
Jake Tapper "is a guy who has clearly made his opinions about President Trump known. It's not me making that up. This is who he is. He's an anti-Trump leftist who's a former Democrat staffer, yet he's given the privilege of hosting this debate," Leavitt said.
"CNN is a propaganda network for the Democrat Party and for Joe Biden. They have pushed endless lies about President Trump, like I said, from the Russia hoax to the Charlottesville lie to the Hunter Biden laptop. They've covered for Joe Biden over the last several years," she said.
"She clearly showed CNN's cards," Leavitt said about CNN's Kasie Hunt. "I mean, she literally proved our point by dumping me off the air."
CNN Cuts Off Interview With Trump Campaign Spokesperson When She Questions Debate Moderator's Anti-Trump Record
@kleavittnh: "President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on @CNN."
STEVE BANNON, WAR ROOM: How are we possibly having a debate with a network that's so biased that they show absolutely no respect to the President's national press secretary when you were bringing up what we refer to as news items? It is a news story and a news item that Jake Tapper hates President Trump and has a history on social media. Same with Dana Bash. How can they not address that? And why are we in Atlanta with CNN who controls the microphone on Thursday?
KAROLINE LEAVITT: We're in Atlanta on Thursday because President Trump delivers on his promises. He has said repeatedly he will debate Joe Biden anytime, anywhere, anyplace. So here we are, headed to Atlanta Thursday night.
But CNN showed their hand with me on their network this morning. The fact that they cut off my microphone simply for repeating words that Jake Tapper himself has said -- lies about President Trump. So Jake Tapper can go on the air and spew those lies all they want, but when I simply try to repeat them, which is relevant because he's a moderator at Thursday's debate, they cut me off and kicked me off. It was honestly shocking what occurred this morning, but it shows that this is not going to be a fair debate on Thursday. President Trump knows that, Steve. He knows he's going into a lion's den. It's going to be a three-on-one fight with Crooked Joe, who's been getting doped up and hiding away in the woods at Camp David all week, and Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. But it just speaks to President Trump's determination and resolve. This was his decision. He is determined to go for it and bring his winning message to voters across this country. God bless him for doing it.
...
I thought you were going to ask what my beef with Kasie Hunt is. I was going to say I don't have any. I've never even met this woman. I was brought on the program to simply talk about debate prep. And again, we thought it was fair game to bring up past statements that Jake Tapper, especially has made about Donald Trump in the past.
For instance, after Joe Biden was installed in the White House, Jake Tapper said that pushing the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, which we now obviously, we always knew all along, but CNN has been forced to admit was manufactured by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. Jake Tapper allowed Joe Biden to lie on CNN years ago, and I wanted to bring this up this morning, but time didn't allow. I hope CNN will ask Joe Biden if he wants to correct himself when he said on CNN four years ago that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation. Jake Tapper allowed him to view this lie. Jake Tapper has pushed the Charlottesville hoax lie that they've been ramming against President Trump for years. He also has frequently compared President Trump to Hitler.
So this is a guy who has clearly made his opinions about President Trump known. It's not me making that up. This is who he is. He's an anti-Trump leftist who's a former Democrat staffer, yet he's given the privilege of hosting this debate. And so I thought it was worthy of bringing those comments up. Clearly, CNN doesn't want their audience to know the truth about Fake Tapper. They want people to believe they're truly the most trusted name in news, yet they can't even handle a spokesperson for the leading candidate in this race bringing up facts and truths about what one of their debate moderators has said.
...
They are triggered by the truth. That's what it comes down to. CNN is a propaganda network for the Democrat Party and for Joe Biden. They have pushed endless lies about President Trump, like I said, from the Russia hoax to the Charlottesville lie to the Hunter Biden laptop. They've covered for Joe Biden over the last several years. They don't talk about his crisis at the border. Honestly, they don't highlight the migrant crimes that are ravaging this country, taking the lives of innocent Americans. They don't honestly take a look at what's going on in this world with the war in Ukraine, war in the Middle East, because of Joe Biden's weakness in foreign policy. They blame Donald Trump for all of the problems that the American people are facing, even though he hasn't been in office for three and a half years.
So again, they try to pretend like they are this unbiased news network, but it just simply is not the case. And again, I think it just speaks to my boss's and President Trump's determination and courage to walk into an atmosphere like that on Thursday night and still be willing to go to bat. And when he gets punched, he punches back 10 times harder. But again, whether Kasie Hunt simply couldn't handle it anymore, or whether there was a producer in her ear, which if you look back at the clip, it does seem like that was the case, she clearly showed CNN's cards.
I mean, she literally proved our point by dumping me off the air. It was shocking. And you know, Steve, as you know, when you do these television hits, my monitor actually didn't show me her body language, so I didn't realize how fragile she was getting. And I thought I was still on the air. So I was talking about immigration and inflation and our message moving forward with her question, what she wanted to know. And then I get the producer in my ear saying, "Hey, sorry, we cut you." I went upstairs and watched on my own television and wow, it was shocking to say the least.
...
KAROLINE LEAVITT: Most heinously [Jake Tapper] has compared President Trump to Hitler multiple times on various occasions. He pushed the Hunter Biden laptop/Russian collusion lie, which we know was not a smear campaign by Russia like Joe Biden and Jake Tapper like to say, it was real. Jake Tapper has never apologized for that. Jake Tapper was one of the lead voices in the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the Charlottesville lie that has also been debunked just yesterday by a left-wing fact Checker, and Jake Tapper described President Trump's presidency as a long American nightmare.
Those are his words, not mine. These are opinions that he has made evident on CNN on air yet, they don't want spokespeople and defenders of the president to go on that same network and bring them up.
It speaks to a larger problem we have in this country, Steve as you were just pointing out that we have an entire institution in this country, the Fake News Mainstream Media that covers up the truth and pushes lies. The bias of omission is arguably the most dangerous bias of all because they will refuse to just let anyone talk about these truths that they don't want their audience to know, whether it's truths about Jake Tapper, whether it's truths about migrant illegal criminal aliens who are brutally raping and murdering innocent civilians across this country. They don't want to report on those facts because they don't want Americans to know about them. It's quite scary. It's communism really.
...
We appreciate what you do so very much. We don't expect an apology from CNN, for the record. I'm sure they will continue to defend their veteran journalists who are so honest.
STEVE BANNON: By the way, you're beloved by this audience. And the reason is you've been a fighter since she came on here many years ago as a, as a very young woman.
We have to have it or you don't show, I think it's institutional -- because this is deeper. This was not cutting off Karoline Leavitt. This was dumping the Trump campaign on what are our issues of the day? How can you possibly expect that these things will be fair?
They either apologize to the campaign, they apologize to the president, and they apologize to you, or let them get Joe Biden. Let's see what kind of audience they draw with just Joe Biden up there, ma'am.
KAROLINE LEAVITT: They won't have one, that's for sure. They need President Trump, they need him for his ratings. And as you mentioned, that's their entire business model to talk about him.
One more thing on Jake Tapper, he is the host on CNN who has also not just, they haven't just dumped me. They dump President Trump's speeches all the time. He'll be mid-speech and Jake Tapper has clicked it off and said, "Enough of that." Like, he can't stand to hear President Trump talking about making this country wealthy and safe and prosperous again.
They have such a disdain for President Trump and for MAGA as you, as you said, it's clear as day. And the fact that they try to pretend like people are stupid enough to believe that they don't is honestly laughable.