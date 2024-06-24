Steve Cortes: Fact-Checking Group Snopes Admits The Truth About "Charlottesville Hoax"

"If we can show people his actual words, my view is not only will it be good for Donald Trump, it will be good for our society and for some racial healing and racial reckoning because the left has ginded up for their own political purposes and they did so largely through the device of the Charlottesville hoax," Cortes explained.
SEAN SPICER: For the audience, let me just tell you what I'm talking about. You guys have all remember the Charlottesville thing? We're talking August, 2017.
2017, seven years ago. And last night, they put out a fact check, saying, yeah, I know it's been a little while, but guess what? President Trump didn't say, didn't call neo-Nazis and white supremacists very fine people.
Steve, let me kind of look in, let me just lead in with the Snopes, and then I want to talk to you about your role in this. It says, this is Snopes.com, right? We looked into these claims and found that while Trump did say that there were very fine people on both sides, meaning both the protesters and the counter-protesters, which is the protesters, I mean, the counter-protesters, they just were there because they wanted the monument to stay. They liked Robert E. Lee or whatever. It says, he also condemned neo-Nazis and white nationalists outright, and said that he was specifically referring to those who were there only to participate in the statue protest. We found the original clip on C-SPAN and transcribed the relevant section below.
This is Snopes.com. Like, somehow they were like, we got a fortnight and a wagon, and we rolled up to them C-SPAN headquarters and finally got, I mean, like, what? I don't understand what took so long.
STEVE CORTES: Yeah, you know, listen, obviously I'll take it, right? Even seven years late, this correction of the record. But, you know, very much kidding aside, on a very serious note, this lie, this very damnable hoax, this myth that the media has been propagating for years and years, it did tremendous damage to this country. I think it did great damage to race relations, particularly in this country, because it wasn't just about Donald Trump.
The media fooled at least half the country into believing that not just Trump, but that our entire movement was based in racism, that it was a movement of bigotry instead of one of patriotic populism. And because of that, this lie had real pernicious, malicious effect on our entire society and certainly on our politics. So, you know, obviously it's natural for us to sort of laugh, like, oh gosh, you just figured this out, Snopes.
And by the way, Snopes claims to be a fact-checking site. It's incredibly left-leaning. You know, I would put fact-checking in quotes for Snopes. I'll give them some credit, I guess. You know, I'll give them a D- rather than an F, because they have finally come around to the truth. I'm not sure why, and there's a lot of, because I've been so involved in this hoax for so long, I've been fighting it for years and years, lots of people, Sean, you're probably not surprised to hear this, reached out to me over the weekend.
My phone was blowing up with people saying, oh my gosh, Snopes admits you've been right all along. And then everybody naturally, the next question is, well, why? And why now? That's, okay, why? So give me your theory, why? Why? I don't know, to be quite honest. And here's what most people say, and I don't buy into this, okay? I believe Joe Biden is the nominee.
I believe he will be the nominee until November 5th. But what most folks are saying, who are incredibly skeptical of the entire process, is that this is a step toward removing Joe Biden. Why? Like, why is this that important? Well, remember, Joe Biden based his entire campaign, he is president, is predicated upon the Charlottesville lie.
That's not my opinion, that is his own explicit words. I take him out of his words when he's explicit, unlike the media with Donald Trump at Charlottesville. So it is foundational. Now, this might be very interesting. Will CNN bring this up on Thursday night? If they do, then that's going to be a problem for Joe Biden because he has continued to spread this lie, this malicious lie again and again, not just the foundation for him running, but throughout his tenure in the White House. But here's my honest answer, Sean.
I don't know why they decided to do it now. I really don't, because I don't believe that. I believe Joe Biden is the nominee. We'll see what happens. But I do know this, it's important for our nation, the more people who can recognize this, even though Snopes, again, is a very imperfect, quote, fact checker. I think this is still going to be important for us to use as a device to convince people out there who believe that Donald Trump is a racist that you have been fed a lie.
And I've been fighting this for so many years. And the main reason too, just to quickly explain my own involvement is that when I was at CNN in 2018 and 2019, at the request of President Trump, believe it or not, some of the folks out there may not know, I worked for CNN, went to combat every night, verbal combat in the political arena, fighting for the America First agenda in the most unfriendly octagon possible. And again and again, they would bring up the Charlottesville lie.
And I would always verbally say, no, that's wrong. He didn't say that. And they would just quickly dismiss me, move on, sometimes even cut my mic.
So finally I said, okay, I need to write an article, a serious article, which I did at RealClearPolitics. This is back in 2019, the spring of 2019. I wrote an article at RealClearPolitics detailing with the transcript, okay, here's what he exactly said, here's what he did not say.
Dennis Prager then picked up that article, had me on his show, then had me make a PragerU video, which thankfully went really, really viral. Last I checked, it had almost 9 million views. Donald Trump, while he was president, tweeted out that video.
So we did some damage to the lie, but we hardly killed it, clearly, because Joe Biden launched his campaign on it. Now, my hope is that this Snopes thing, and again, I don't wanna give too much credit to Snopes, but Snopes matters to the left-wing media. And this is going to defang their ability to spread this lie from here.
So I do think it's consequential. And my hope is that we kill this lie, not just for political reasons, which of course I'm very interested in, in terms of helping Donald Trump into this November, but more importantly than that, Sean, helping our society to heal. Because again, most people, if they believe Donald Trump is racist, or if they think that our movement is based in bigotry, if you ask them why, they almost immediately point to Charlottesville.
He called neo-Nazis very fine people. If they are now willing to actually look at the transcript, and by the way, let me give you exact quote, exact quote from the transcript. Quote, this is from Donald Trump.
"I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally. And you add people, and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally."
No equivocation there.
Okay, no equivocation. If we can show people his actual words, my view is not only will it be good for Donald Trump, it will be good for our society and for some racial healing and racial reckoning because the left has ginded up for their own political purposes and they did so largely through the device of the Charlottesville hoax.