RealClearPolitics: Debate Prep Strategies, NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Primary Challenger, CNN vs. Trump Campaign, Fixing What's Wrong With Debates

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon look forward to the first presidential debate of the 2024 election on Thursday. They go over what President Biden and former President Trump are doing to prepare, the unique rules for this debate, and what we can learn from a controversial moment this morning where a CNN host abruptly ended an interview with a Trump spokesperson who tried to criticize how the debate moderators, CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, have covered Trump.
Next, they cover Westchester County Executive George Latimer challenging New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary, and whether Bowman's raucous rally on Saturday featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be enough to help him win.
After that, RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann joins Tom Bevan to discuss his reporting on how Trump might choose a running mate, and Carl Cannon talks with the CEO of the "Open to Debate" Foundation, Clea Conner, about her new article, "The Debates Are a Travesty: Here’s How To Make Them Work."