Kayleigh McEnany: The Only Thing Biden Is In Command Of Is This Country's Decline

FOX News host Kayleigh McEnany compares the Biden and Trump campaigns ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS: Tonight, it's official. Trump has selected his vice president.
REPORTER: Have you decided who your vice president is?
TRUMP: In my mind, yeah.
REPORTER: Do they know?
TRUMP: No, nobody knows.
MCENANY: We are just three days away from the CNN presidential debate. And President Trump, he is testing out his attack lines on the campaign trail.
TRUMP: Should I be tough and nasty and just say you're the worst president in history? Or should I be nice and calm and let him speak?
AUDIENCE: Be tough.
TRUMP: Be tough. Be tough.
MCENANY: And despite the relentless smears from the liberal media or the targeted lawfare by the DOJ and local left-wing prosecutors, Trump is having a blast on the campaign trail. Look at him there.
It's no wonder this happy warrior is leading in most swing states and still ahead in the RealClearPolitics averages that you're looking at right now. The people know he has their back and they're enjoying his presence everywhere he goes. Philly residents, that's right, in Philadelphia even got to see Trump's own personal style of debate prep when he stopped by a local cheesesteak diner.
TRUMP: There's a lot of interest, tremendous interest in the debate. And, you know, when you say prep, I think this is prepping. These people know better than anybody what they want, right?
MCENANY: Trump is out. He's meeting voters face-to-face, learning what their needs are and what they believe we must do to turn this country around. Biden, meanwhile, it is the exact opposite approach. He's hunkered down in Camp David, surrounded not by ordinary Americans but by 16 of his advisers.
You see him right there. And the ones who aren't in attendance, they're running around TV desperately trying to prop up their faltering candidate.
MITCH LANDRIEU, BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR: Joe Biden doesn't have any concerns about his mental fitness, nor do I. I've spent an incredible amount of time with Joe Biden. That's just a fade that the other side is pushing. Joe Biden has taken this country from being in a cataclysmic downfall to actually leading the world once again.
JON MEACHAM, ABC NEWS: What he has to do is show people that he is fully in command, which I believe him to be.
MCENANY: Let's be real, the only thing Biden is in command of is this country's decline. And even if Biden somehow manages to break his habit of stumbling and fumbling through heavily rehearsed campaign lines, that will not fool voters into forgetting what a disaster these last three and a half years have been for their pocketbooks, for their kids, for their well-being, for their security.