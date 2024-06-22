FNC's Mike Tobin: Biden's Open Border Leading To Gruesome Crimes In Houston, Maryland & New York City

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS: We have new information tonight about the killing of a 12-year-old girl in Houston, allegedly at the hands of illegal immigrants. The latest in a series of high-profile crimes that appear connected to the border crisis. Senior Correspondent Mike Tobin has the details.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Just 12 years old, court documents say Jocelyn Nungaray was lured under a bridge in Houston. Her killers were with her for over two hours before she was strangled and dumped in a bayou. The suspects are 26-year-old Franklin Pena and 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel.



An ICE official says the Venezuelan men crossed into the U.S. illegally at El Paso. Pena was apprehended in May. Martinez-Rangel was picked up by Border Patrol in March. Both were released into the U.S. with a notice to appear in court, then arrested for Jocelyn's murder on Thursday.



HOUSTON POLICE: If there was ever a circumstance where you do not give someone bail, this is it.



TOBIN: Jocelyn snuck out of her bedroom Sunday night. It's not clear how she made contact with Pena and Martinez-Rangel, but police say they were tracked on surveillance video all the way to the bridge where Jocelyn died. Her body was found on Monday.



WOMAN: God gave her the biggest hug, biggest hug, and I just probably wouldn't have let go.



TOBIN: In Queens, New York, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi was chased down by citizens.



CITIZEN: Actually trying to run away. We were all trying to, like, hold hands.



TOBIN: ICE officials say Inga-Landi is Ecuadorian, caught in 2021 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and released. In February 2022, a judge ordered him deported. Last Thursday, police say he raped a 13-year-old girl in New York.



Victor Martinez-Hernandez appeared in a Maryland court today. The Harford County Sheriff says Hernandez fled to the U.S. after killing a woman in El Salvador. He repeatedly entered the U.S. illegally and was sent back three times. The fourth time, he slipped in undetected. He's now charged for the murder of Rachel Morin, who went out for a run last August. Her body was found on a trail the following day, sexually assaulted and beaten.



In the New York and Maryland cases, the suspects are now held without bond. In Houston, the magistrate has yet to set bond, but the DA has requested $1 million bond for both of them.

FOX News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on illegal immigrants murdering U.S. citizens in Texas, Maryland, and New York.