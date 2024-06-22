Andrew Cuomo: If His Name Was Not Donald Trump The New York Case Would Have Never Been Brought

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Friday's episode of 'Real Time' told HBO host Bill Maher that former President Donald Trump would have never been on trial if his last name wasn't Trump and if he was not running for president.
BILL MAHER, HOST: The trial in New York, the one he got convicted for, was the greatest fundraising bonanza ever. He is now, he was lagging behind Biden and now he's pulled quite a bit ahead. That trial was the greatest reason people had to send their checks for $5, 10, 25, whatever dollars, to Donald Trump.
So I was always with you on the one in New York, the hush money trial. I don't think they should have brought that one. It was just always going to look like a sex case and people were always just going to look at it that way. So anyway.
FORMER GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): That case, the Attorney General's case in New York, frankly should have never been brought. And if his name was not Donald Trump, and if he wasn't running for president from the former AG in New York, I'm telling you that case would have never been brought. And that's what is offensive to people. And it should be. Because if there's anything left, it's belief in the justice system.