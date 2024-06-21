Unknown Host Charlie Stone Chats with PJ Liesch, The Bug Guy: Cicadas, Climate Change, Oh My!

Cicadas spend 98-99% of their life cycle below ground, feeding on plant roots, and emerge only in the final year to mate and perpetuate their species.



The loud noise made by male cicadas is used to attract females, and the females respond by making a snapping noise with their wings.



Temperature plays a crucial role in the emergence of cicadas, with a temperature of around 64 degrees Fahrenheit at an eight-inch depth setting the stage for their emergence.



Climate change and fluctuations in temperature could potentially disrupt the long life cycles of cicadas.



Mosquitoes associated with diseases like dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus could expand their range due to climate change.



Spiders are generally harmless and beneficial creatures that can be allowed to live in homes.

Unknown host Charlie Stone chats with Professor PJ Liesch, an entomologist and the Director of Insect Diagnostic Lab at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. They explore the phenomenon of cicadas and their life cycle.