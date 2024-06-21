Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball: Both Candidates Likely to Spend a Lot of Time in Minnesota

Spencer Kimball, the head of polling at Emerson College, joins RCP co-founder Tom Bevan to discuss where President Biden stands in a new set of Emerson College/The Hill swing state polls
, Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show
. They decided to poll Minnesota instead of North Carolina and plan to include Virginia in their next round of swing state polls.
SPENCER KIMBALL: Generally what we found since the last survey at the end of April, in between then and now we've had a conviction, and what we found is it's about the same.
In Arizona (47% to 43%), both candidates lost about a point.
In Georgia (45% to 41%), Trump lost a couple of points and Biden lost a couple more points.
In Michigan (46% to 45%), they both gained a point.
In Nevada (46% to 43%), Trump extended a little bit by two points.
The numbers are the same in Pennsylvania (47% to 45%).
And in Wisconsin (47% to 44%), it looks like Trump picked up or Biden lost a point. But they've been consistent, not just from April but going back to November.
...
TOM BEVAN: Why did you choose to swap North Carolina court for Minnesota?
SPENCER KIMBALL: We looked at North Carolina, and it has been trending Republican for Trump. It's not a double-digit state, but four or five points. We wanted to take a look around and take a look at Minnesota. In August, we'll take a look at Virginia. Just last week, we were in New York and that is a single-digit race.
The key swing states are important, but there are other states that could be in play. Maybe a state like New Mexico. You've got to be looking around. We polled Minnesota (45% to 45%) in October and we had a tie, now we polled again and we still have a tie. So it looks like Minnesota could be a state where you'll see candidates spend a little more time.
...
What's interesting is in the Senate race, [Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy] Klobuchar is up by double digits. That's the concern, if you're Biden, the Senate candidates are performing better. Maybe he'll have to grab on their coattails across the country to get to the finish line. Younger voters are sticking with Democratic Senate candidates, but not so much on the presidential front. We'll see if those under 40 eventually come back into the fold or if they wander and vote for Trump or a third party.