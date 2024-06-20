RealClearPolitics: Preparing for CNN Presidential Debate, Biden's Poll Numbers Improving, Ranking U.S. Cities on How Well They're Run

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth discuss the candidates preparing for next Thursday's presidential debate hosted by CNN and new polls showing President Biden's numbers improving over former President Trump.They also talk about a New York Times survey that shows Biden's advantage among women declining and a new ranking of American cities based on how well they are run.Next, Tom Bevan talks to Spencer Kimball of the Emerson College Polling Center about new poll results from swing states, and Carl Cannon welcomes Lindsay Chervinsky, the new head of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.