RealClearPolitics: Tuesday Primary in Virginia, Boeing CEO Testifies in Congress, Trump's Plan To Stop Taxing Tips, Significance of Juneteenth, Baseball Legend Willie Mays

The hosts of the RealClearPolitics radio show, Tom Bevan, Andrew Walworth, and Carl Cannon, talk about the results of last night's primary election in Virginia where the results of GOP Rep. Bob Good's race remain too close to call, Boeing CEO David Calhoun's testimony yesterday in Congress, the significance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and the passing of baseball legend Willie Mays.
Next, RCP contributor Charles Lipson joins Tom Bevan to discuss his new piece on Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate income tax on tips, and Carl Cannon speaks with Jean Becker, a former chief of staff to George H.W. Bush, about the legacy of the 41st president of the United States.