Maria Bartiromo: Why Aren't Biden And The Democrats Pulling The Plug On Wall Street Money For The CCP?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: Maria, you have a big FOX Nation special, Underwriting the Enemy. What's that?



MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS: You're going to love this special. This is about all of the companies that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ that are tied to the Chinese Communist Party. So what are we doing? We've got all of these Chinese companies that are tied to the CCP trading on our exchanges. In effect, American investors are funding the expansion of our number one enemy.



This is what's happening. So why won't this administration pull the capital markets lever and actually hold these companies to account? Did you know back in 2013, the administration, when Joe Biden was vice president, they signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed thousands of Chinese companies to trade on our exchanges and not follow the same accounting standards that every other public company follows? They don't follow the same rules.



Since then, there has been a promise to follow those rules. I haven't seen it implemented yet. But all of these companies are traded on exchanges. Investors are investing in them, and that is funding the expansion of our number one adversary. And they don't even follow the rules. So you really don't know if that company that you're invested in is actually subsidized by the CCP.



WATTERS: I wonder if all that Chinese money that went into the Biden family's coffers had anything to do with his treatment with the Chinese.



BARTIROMO: We're questioning it.

