Sen. Eric Schmitt: Voters Are Rejecting Democrats Weaponization Of Our Justice System

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT: We're going to use every procedural tool we have in the Senate to slow things down and block these nominees.



I mean, the Department of Justice has been fully weaponized not just against President Trump, but the American people. And so, unlike them working outside the law, we're going to work within the rules. But this is a response. There has to be response.



We cannot allow our country to descend into a banana republic, these two tiers of justice that you see under the Biden administration, willing to put political opponents in jail, censor Americans, usher in an invasion, try to convert them to voters. This is all on the watch of the Biden administration. This is their plan.



So President Trump, I think, offered a very sharp contrast. He was very optimistic. He was talking about unity. He was talking about winning. He's talking about saving this country. He's talking about how the record -- I think, Maria, it's important for people to understand, for the first time in anybody's lifetime, we have an opportunity to judge two presidents on their record.



Normally, it's a president versus a challenger or an open seat. Now we have two records. And you put President Trump's record on having a secure border, not being involved in any wars, an economy that worked for working families, as opposed to this high inflation, high prices. You compare that to what Americans are living through right now, I think the choice is pretty clear.



So, President Trump was very upbeat, very confident. I think he should be. And I think we're going to take the Senate, expand the majorities in the House, and win the White House.



MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, I mean, look, from a legal perspective, Senator, do you see similarities between what happened to Trump officials and what now Biden is saying? Biden's saying he's using executive privilege to hold those audiotapes back. And yet isn't Peter Navarro in jail right now for using executive privilege about the subpoena on January 6, Steve Bannon about to go to prison for similar reasons? I mean, from a legal perspective, is this the same?



SCHMITT: Now look, they have clearly delineated. I mean, this is what you get with Soviet-style show trials we saw in New York and a sort of reward friends and punish enemies that you see in other places of the world that our State Department, if it were happening in other places, would warn us about. It's happening here.



And that's why Merrick Garland ought to be held in contempt. It's why -- with the Hunter Biden case, for example, I mean, people were trying to draw some parallel there. He was -- lied on a form, was on crack buying a gun. As a former prosecutor, that's a slam-dunk case.



What people forget is, they tried to hide a sweetheart deal in a pre-detention document, not even a plea deal, to give him immunity from all prosecution in all other cases against the United States of America. Thankfully, the judge asked questions. So that's just one example, again, of how their friends are treated differently than their enemies.



It is an incredibly dangerous road to go down for this republic, Maria. You didn't see that under President Trump.



All the claims that they make, you know, these threats to democracy, they're actually doing. President Trump didn't do that.



And I think the American people are rejecting this and why I think he's going to win big this November.

