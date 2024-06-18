RealClearPolitics: Biden's New Executive Order, Trump's Plan To Replace the Income Tax, Are Viral Videos of Biden Just Cheap Fakes?

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's new executive order on immigration and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's contention that recent unflattering viral videos of President Biden are just "cheap fakes."
They also tackle new polling from Gallup suggesting Democrats are becoming more liberal and cover Donald Trump's rally today in Racine, Wisconsin
.
Next, Carl Cannon and RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree talk about a Secret Service agent being robbed at gunpoint while on assignment with the president for Saturday’s Hollywood gala. Finally, Andrew Walworth talks with tax historian Phillip W. Magness about Donald Trump’s plan to replace the income tax with tariffs and how the income tax came to be in the first place.