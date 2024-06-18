Karine Jean-Pierre: "It's Not True, The President Wasn't Wandering," "It's Very Insulting"

White House press secretary replied to the media uproar about so-called "cheap-fake" videos of President Biden
appearing lost, confused, and feeble.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: There is so much misinformation, disinformation, as we've been talking about. You talked about the video of the president wandering -- and it's not true. The president wasn't wandering. He was talking to a parachuter that was right in front of him.
And what you saw is the Republican Party really manipulating what was being said and what was being seen by the American people. It's also very insulting to the folks, the viewers who are watching it. So we believe we have to call that out. We've been calling it "cheap fakes." That is something that came directly from the media outlets in calling it that, the fact-checkers in calling it that.
So we're going to be really clear about that as well. And calling it out from where we are from where we stand. Today's an important announcement. We're talking about immigration. At the beginning of the segment, you talk about what the president had been trying to do. This is not about politics for this president. This is about fixing it. Fixing a broken immigration system that's been broken for decades.