RealClearPolitics: Trump Moves Up in RCP Betting Average, Biden's Hollywood Fundraiser, "Secret Plot" To Remove Biden

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden’s fundraiser in Hollywood last weekend, the controversy over a video showing the president hesitating when leaving the stage, and the meaning behind a new article from the Daily Mail outlining a "Secret Democrat Plot to Replace Biden."
They also review changes in the RCP 2024 Generic Congressional polling average, Trump moving up in the RCP Betting Odds tracker, and a growing debate inside the progressive movement about the role of families and children.
Next, Tom Bevan talks with Rachel Hoff, policy director at the Ronald Reagan Institute, about a new poll on Americans’ attitudes concerning US global engagement, and Carl Cannon talks with RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann about the Biden campaign's new video responding to former President Trump’s recent conviction and his efforts to woo black voters in Michigan.