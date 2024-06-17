CNN's Enten: We're Watching Historic Numbers Of Black Voters Under 50 Giving Up On Democratic Party

HARRY ENTEN, CNN SENIOR DATA REPORTER: Yeah. I keep looking for this to change -- to go back to the historical norm -- and simply put, it has not yet.



So this is the margin or Biden and Trump, among Black voters -- compare where we were at this point in 2020 and compare where we are now. You know, at this point, look at this. In 2020, Joe Biden was getting 86 percent of the African American vote.



Look at where it is now. It's 70 percent. That's a 16-point drop, John. And more than that, it's not just that Joe Biden is losing ground; it's that Donald Trump is gaining ground. You go from seven percent -- single digits at this point in 2020 -- to now, 21 percent.



And again, John, I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal and I don't see it yet, in the polling. If anything, right now, we're careening towards a historic performance for Republican presidential candidates, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN: And when you dig into this number here, what is the makeup of that number?



ENTEN: This is where we get very interesting. So I decided to dive deeper into the crosstabs and figure out where is it that Joe Biden is truly struggling among Black voters, all right?



So this is Black voters, Biden versus Trump margin. Look at Black voters aged 50 and older and you'll see -- look, Joe Biden was leading amongst this group at this point by 83 points back in 2020. Now it's 74 points. So, yeah, a slight decline in that margin but nothing out of this world.



Look at Black voters under the age of 50. Holy cow, folks -- holy cow. Look at this. Joe Biden was up by 80 points among this group back at this point in 2020. Look at where that margin has careened down towards. It's not just -- get this -- 37 points. That lead has dropped by more than half, Mr. Berman -- home.



I've just never seen anything like this. I'm, like, speechless. Because you always look at history and you go OK, this is a historic moment. If this polling is anywhere near correct, we are looking at a historic moment right now where Black voters under the age of 50, which have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving it in droves.



BERMAN: That is a huge drop over a four-year period -- at least, right now.

CNN's Harry Enten takes a look at polls showing black voters under 50 defecting from the Democratic Party."Look at Black voters under the age of 50. Holy cow, folks," he said. "Joe Biden was up by 80 points among this group back at this point in 2020. Look at where that margin has careened down towards. It's just -- get this -- 37 points. That lead has dropped by more than half.""I've just never seen anything like this. I'm, like, speechless... We are looking at a historic moment right now where Black voters under the age of 50, who have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving it in droves."