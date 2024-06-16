Bannon: "November 5th Is Judgment Day, January 20th, 2025 Is Accountability Day"

STEVE BANNON: You are the vanguard of a revolution. Do you understand that? Trump, Trump, Trump.



Do you understand the inspiration that you give to the world, the young people here today? What do you think inspires Germany and France and the United Kingdom?



The young people in those nations are rising up against their Marxist leaders for freedom and liberty and it's Turning Point and you who inspire them.



Are we at war? Is this a political war to the knife? Are you prepared to leave it all on the battlefield in 2024?



You realize if they win, if they steal this election because they can't win the election, right? No chance they can win it. If they steal this election and they fully intend to steal it, this republic ends.That's what the burden is on your shoulders.



Look what they've done. Look what the Biden regime has done since the scene of the crime right here in this building, where they stole the 2020 election. Look what the Biden regime has done. I don't need to go through the litany of how they destroyed this country, particularly on the three big things.



The invasion, the overspending that destroyed the economy and left inflation, and the forever wars that they refuse to back off.



But what they've done is something even worse. They turned the legal system, whether it's bankruptcy, whether it is taking away somebody's law license, whether it's de-banking, and they have the greatest president this nation has had since Abraham Lincoln, and they're about to put him -- you know, on the 11th of July, they're going to sentence him for multiple years in prison. You understand that, right?



You understand what they're doing in New York and then they're going to, they're going to limit how he can travel.



Now it's going to be court-supervised.



Why is that? To steal the election to steal the election. Under no circumstances can they have the Trump administration take back over, they can't have MAGA rule the country.



They don't care about this election. They don't care how many votes we get. They're going to fight us every step of the way.



Look, it's between now and November 5th.



And with Charlie and the team here and you guys going through these workshops and "get out the vote" and chasing the ballots, and voter intent to be everything. But just winning in November is just the first step.



Then from November 5th to the 6th, Jamie Raskin is going to try to steal the election on January 6th. He's going, they're already talking about right now, they are going to say President Trump is an insurrectionist and we will never certify an election of an insurrectionist. Raskin talks about it all the time.



That's why we have to take a House, even by just one seat. And then,starting at high noon on the 20th of January when President Trump takes his hand off the King James Bible -- are all you folks gonna be there on that day?



We'e gonna have one hell of a party that night. You haven't seen a party like that since Andrew Jackson's crowd showed up, taking the drapes out of the White House. I think after Biden, we're going to have an exorcism for Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden and Hunter Biden -- they're a bunch of feral dogs, right? It's a family of feral dogs. We have to fumigate it and have an exorcism.



That's when the real work starts. The real war is going to start on the afternoon of January 20th.



And the first thing, we have to stop the wars, particularly in Ukraine. We've got to stop the mass of spending and what's destroyed the economy. We also have to begin to end the Fed. With independent cryptocurrencies, not a central bank digital currency, where they're going to control you, correct? And most importantly, he's got to seal the southern border and we've got to start the deportation of 10-15 million illegal aliens. That's the three big things.



But trust me on the afternoon of the 20th, we're also going to start the pick and shovel work to take apart the administrative state and to take on its rogue element, the Praetorian Guard, the Deep State, we're going to run them all out of town.



Merrick Garland, let me give you a heads up. You're not going to be able to have your Department of Justice send a memo and say, oh, he should be prosecuted and then have the Department of Justice say, "Oh, well, I'm not going to prosecute myself," right? For holding back the tapes that we know show the lives of Joe Biden, the treason of Joe Biden and how feeble he is.



After that, we're coming after Lisa Monaco, Merrick Garland, the senior members of DOJ -- and this is not about vengeance. This is not about revenge. It's not about retribution.



This is about saving this republic. We're going to use the constitution, and the rule of law, to go after you and hold you accountable.



November 5th is Judgment Day, January 20th, 2025 is accountability day.



You're going to have a man up here tonight at six o'clock, President Trump's schedule, having been to a Turning Point conference before. President Trump is coming here to give a speech, a rally speech, and also to Q and A. That's how high he thinks of Charlie Kirk and you guys, President Trump, when he takes the stand tonight, is now eligible for 700 years in prison. They want him to serve all of it. They bankrupted him, they smeared his name, and on July 11th, they're going to start by giving him a several-year prison sentence and have Judge Merchan be the custodian of where he can go and how he campaigns and direct election interference.



Let me tell the people that have done that to President Trump, whether you're in the federal government or whether you're down in the state of Georgia, or you're in Arizona or you're in Michigan, we are going to go and we're going to get every single receipt into the fullest extension of the law, you are going to be investigated, prosecuted, and incarcerated.



This has nothing to do with retribution or revenge -- because retribution and revenge might be another order of magnitude -- this has to do with justice.



We've got to go back to the beginning. We've got to go back to Russia Gate. We've got to go back to who did that. We got to go back to Mueller's Commission. We got to go back to Andrew Weissman and MSNBC and the New York Times, and all of it. We got to go back to the pandemic, we have to go back to the George Floyd "Summer of Love."



We have to investigate it all. We have to go back, we have to go back to 3 November of 2020. We must go back there and we've got to adjudicate how they stole it and who stole it.



And then, we have to go to January 6th and we have to find out every FBI agent, all the CIA, DHS, Crhis Wray, all of them. The "Fedsurrection" must be investigated. On January 20th, we must free the 1,400 patriots who are incarcerated as criminals.



Every patriot and patriot-grave from the Revolution to the Civil War to Normandy, now, this 80th anniversary of Saipan -- which is big as Normandy -- every patriot that died on a battlefield demands it of us. They demand it. They say we bequeath, we gave all to give you this republic and look at what you allowed to happen. Well, guess what? It stops on the afternoon of 20 January 2025.



Because then the criminals in this government, the criminals on Wall Street, the criminals in Silicon Valley, that's when it's gonna start. That's when accountability day starts and we must go there. MSNBC and the Biden-Harris campaign, they're clipping this right now.



Look at this. This is all they're talking about. This is not all we're talking about.



President Trump is talking about peace and prosperity just like he gave us for 3.5 years before the Chinese Communist Party hit him with a bioweapon.



He's talking about ending the war in Ukraine.



He's talking about ending the war in the Middle East.



He's talking about backing down China from Taiwan.



He wants peace and only a strong man can give us peace. Only a leader can give us peace. We've seen what a feckless hapless old man can do.



President Trump is going to get the tax cuts back, have a growth plan, and stop the massive federal spending, and most important, he's going to seal the border and deport -- not just the criminals, not just the sick, he's going to deport every single illegal alien that came here on Joe Biden's watch -- and you're going back home.



But that leaves plenty of time to set things right. And that's where you come in. You're the vanguard of this revolution.



We are not prepared to be governed by criminals and we are going to purge DOJ, we're going to take apart the FBI -- the FBI, the American Gestapo -- that building on Pennsylvania Avenue. We don't need $400 million for new headquarters. You're not going to need a headquarters. There's not going to be an FBI. We're going to get everybody out of that building. We're going to take it down ugly slab by ugly slab -- it is the ugliest building on Pennsylvania Avenue. And we're going to do what the Romans did to Carthage. We're going to salt the earth around it, so there'll never be another building there again, in mainstream media don't sit, they go, oh, they want to get rid of the FBI.



Mainstream media says, "Oh, they want to get rid of the FBI. They're doing such great work on terrorism. They're doing such great work on this and that."



Yeah, they did great work on terrorism. 9/11, great work. You haven't gotten anything right, and the CIA hasn't got anything right in 50 years because you're spending all your time going after Catholics, praying rosaries at abortion centers. You're going after moms and dads going to school boards. You're an American Gestapo, and it's going to end on our watch. And we're going to rebuild something else. There will be something that comes up and is rebuilt, along the lines that's appropriate, not a federal police force, not a federal police force that's in citizens' business, not a federal police force with jackboots kicking down doors and arresting innocent people. You're going to be put on a short leash, like the CIA is going to be on a short leash, the DOJ is gonna be on a short leash. It's gonna be a new day, and MAGA will run things. The globalist elite uni-party will not run things in this country.



Now, here's the whole reason I came here today: it's about President Trump and the team around President Trump, whether it's Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, or Alex Jones -- Alex Jones. Every person that has defended President Trump, whether they're a lawyer, a media person, Tucker Carlson. They're trying to de-bank people, de-platform people, they're trying to take their law licenses away and scare lawyers from defending people. They are turning people into political prisoners and sending people to prison, and they will send every one of you in this audience to prison also. That's why they're coming for Trump.



But the concept you have to embed -- whether it's President Trump, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, James O'Keefe, whoever -- we're just the first wave, we're like the first wave of the Normandy beaches. You're the second, the third, the fourth. It's next man up and next woman up. The only way we lose is if we quit. They know that this movement is ascendant. We are two-thirds of the nation, maybe 75% of the nation. We just have to get the word out to them, and that's you.



When anybody falls, whether they're put in jail, bankrupt, de-platformed, de-banked, lost their law license, you must step into the breach. Nobody else. Check yourself. You. If you commit to that, if your task and purpose is saving your country, this country will be saved.



Understand you're exactly like the patriots in 1774 and 1775. You're fighting a tyranny and monopolistic economic power. They only had like 3% to begin, then 5%, then 10%. But they never had more than a third. We have over half the nation right now. Biden didn't get 81 million votes. The 74 million votes would have won in a landslide. They stole it. You know that, I know that, and they know that. The only thing that defeats us is if we stop. If we don't stop, we grow more powerful and larger every single day.



When, on November 5th, you send a message to Davos, Brussels, Geneva, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Beverly Hills, they're gonna know that MAGA is not only ascendant, MAGA is in charge. Between now and Election Day, they're going to try to take out so many people. And that's where it's next man up, it's next woman up. Are you prepared to fight? Are you prepared to give it all? Are you prepared to leave it all on the battlefield?



I can't hear you, and they can't hear you. Ladies and gentlemen, it's very simple: Victory or death. America.

