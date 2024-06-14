Russ Vought & Stephen Miller: Trump's Plan To Thwart The Woke Bureaucracy

MILLER: I had a incredible time today attending some of the events that were just described. There was incredible unity, incredible good feeling among House members, among Senators. Tremendous support for this candidate for the presidential Republican nominee, to achieve victory in November because as President Trump said, we must be unified across the board.



He laid out his immigration vision. He laid his border vision, laid out his economic vision. How to get energy prices back down, energy security back up. Seal the border, stop illegal immigration and how to stop ending all the wars all over the globe ravaging so many nations and putting American security in grave peril. All of that and more was discussed, a truly incredible day, a wonderful day for the Republican party and for America.



LARRY KUDLOW: Good wrap up. Russ Vought ,I know you will basically agree. Is immigration the hottest issue in the country, in your judgment, the open border?



RUSS VOUGHT: Absolutely. You go around the country, it is immigration, the border, and inflation. I think those two issues beyond anything are things resonating with the country right now.



LARRY KUDLOW: What should we do about that invasion as you put it?



RUSS VOUGHT: The president taking office on day one has all manner of policies he already has executed to be able to turn off the spigot and spend the flow back across the border. Stephen Miller as part of his team, these guys perfected those policies. It is instantaneous.



Then you have things that we need Congress to give us the money to be able to do. Increase, build more wall, but these are things, and starting the largest deportation in history the president is running on. So these are things, he is taking the case to the American people. He will be ready on day one. The country will be ready for it.



LARRY KUDLOW: You will be, I saw, congratulations, you will be the policy director for the Republican National Committee, platform committee, if I have that right?



What will you recommend on this? Let's talk about issue number one, which is the immigration, the open border, the invasion as you put it. Now I know President Trump wants the wall, he wants "Remain in Mexico," perhaps something like restoration of Title 42 might be put into that as well -- and so forth. What about the deportation side? I'm seeing polls that show the public favors deportation. What kind of presidential authority does he have?



RUSS VOUGHT: He has the authority to deport individuals. If you're here illegally, you go through a process but we have ways to expedite that process. Unfortunately the under the Biden administration I.C.E. Has been used to basically funnel people across the country into communities across the border. They've made every state, every community essentially a border state and I.C.E. has the ability to proper leadership from the Oval Office to overturn that. I think that is what you will see. Putting in place the things that Stephen and others really created to serve the president in the last term.



LARRY KUDLOW: Stephen Miller, can I just ask you, is there some way you guys can get your arms and you the federal bureaucracy, which never agrees with a Republican president and certainly disagrees with Mr. Trump, at least that's the track record. Those guys are tenured. They're worse than tenured Harvard faculty members. Is there something in the early

stages that can combat this, this crazy bureaucracy that is going to try to oppose Trump at every turn?



STEPHEN MILLER: You're right of course, Larry, that the permanent Washington bureaucracy, the lifetime tenured bureaucracy, undermines in a very significant way the operation of American democracy. Where you elect a leader, you elect Donald Trump, and then you have life-time tenured officials at CIA, at the FBI, at the Department of Homeland Security and elsewhere in the government, Department of State who have their own agenda. This is, again, another way that the left and the Democrats are trying to subvert democracy.



But President Trump is committed to, this is major theme of his campaign, to restoring full American democracy. And what that means is, that you have to have appointees inside of all of these agencies, from the agency head to the chiefs of staff, on down to the public affairs officers, who are committed to executing the lawful agenda of the democratically elected president of the United States.



And if you have instances, and you have cases where federal bureaucrats are engaging in behavior that is not lawful, that is not consistent with the proper understanding of the Constitution, then by definition of course those individuals will have to be reassigned, they will have to be removed. That is a core component of having true democracy in the America, where the will of the voters is respected.



You look at issues we went through today, Larry, whether it is a secure border, whether it is low inflation, whether it is low energy prices, whether it is safety on your streets, whether it is foreign policy that puts America first, all of these issues what voters want, not just by a slim margin, but 70% of voters, 80% of voters want these reforms and want these changes in government and Donald Trump will not let a bureaucracy stop him from implementing that popular agenda Americans want.



LARRY KUDLOW: I've seen the polling numbers, it is really quite remarkable, they're all 70, 80% type issues. You have to wonder how goofy Democrats are to oppose them all.



At the Business Roundtable meeting today, the issue came up. You have this sort of rogue Federal Trade Commission, rogue Federal Communications Commission, rogue antitrust in the Justice Department division, all they do is sue business. It is the most anti-business operation I have ever seen. They are independent agencies but they're not independent of the Earth and the planet. Administration comes in, it is insanity. By the way, one I'm thinking of the most is [Federal Trade Commission chairman] Lina Khan, she loses every court case but causes businesses to pay millions and millions of dollars in legal fees and maybe stomps out business. Can you do something about that?



RUSS VOUGHT: You can and he is running on it right now. The whole notion of independent agencies is anathema from the standpoint of the Constitution. The founding fathers would never recognize independent agencies. It is part of the fourth branch Stephen talks about, and one of the president's proposes, make sure to the extent agencies are doing rulemaking to come into the White House, not unlike anything else that you would see from Department of Commerce or the EPA, to make sure it is going from a cost-benefit analysis to make sure that other age is get a chance to have an opinion on what they're doing.



Ultimately, the president should have an opinion that is coming from the Oval Office. This was something that we discussed and he is now running on. We discussed in the last administration. He has a great campaign agenda piece on that and promised the American people he would do.



Russ Vought, former OMB director and founder of the Center for Renewing America, and Stephen Miller, former Trump policy advisor, speak with FBN's Larry Kudlow about the former president's plan to cut government spending and reign in the federal bureaucracy.