RealClearPolitics: Trump Meets GOP Lawmakers, Polls Show Biden Gaining With Older Voters, Evaluating Biden Viral Videos

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan evaluate whether Donald Trump's meeting Thursday with Congressional Republicans suggests a more pragmatic approach and how voters see viral videos of President Biden that Republicans portray as age-related gaffes. They also cover new polls suggesting President Biden is doing better with older voters, a new profile in the New York Times calling Jeffrey Katzenberg Biden's "secret weapon against Trump," and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. telling USA Today that he expects to be on the ballot in all 50 states. Finally, Carl Cannon speaks with RCP contributor Peter Berkowitz about U.S. policy with Israel.