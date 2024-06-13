RealClearPolitics: Biden and Zelensky Announce 10-Year Security Deal, Trump Gains With Young Voters, Protest at Congressional Baseball Game

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's meeting today with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, where they announced a new 10-year security arrangement.
They also talk about climate protesters disrupting last night's Congressional Baseball Game, Hillary Clinton's endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer for New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman's seat, and a recent New York Times/Siena poll suggesting Biden only has a 2-point lead over Trump with voters between the ages of 18-29.
Next, Andrew Walworth and GOP strategist John Feehery talk about Donald Trump's return to Capitol Hill on Thursday for meetings with Republican members of Congress. Finally, Carl Cannon welcomes former USA Today White House correspondent Richard Benedetto to remember President George H. W. Bush, who would have been 100 years old today.