RealClearPolitics: Biden Travels to G7 Summit, Tuesday Primary Results, New Polls on VP Kamala Harris, Sam Brown Wins Nevada GOP Senate Primary

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan preview President Biden's trip to Europe this week for the annual G7 summit and consider the implications of the results of this weekend's European Union Parliament elections.Next, they cover the arrest of eight foreign nationals in the U.S. alleged by the FBI to have ties to ISIS and new polls on attitudes toward Vice President Kamala Harris from Politico/Morning Consult.They also go over the results of primary elections in several states yesterday and honor the life of journalist Howard Fineman, who passed away Monday at the age of 75.After that, Tom Bevan talks with RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree about Army veteran Sam Brown's victory in the Republican Senate primary in Nevada. He will face incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen in November in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched 2024 Senate races.Finally, Carl Cannon welcomes RCP contributor Eric Spitz to talk about calls to ban Israeli athletes from the 2024 Olympic games, the state of higher education, and Hunter Biden's conviction on federal gun charges.