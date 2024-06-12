El Salvador President Nayib Bukele: Trump Can Get Elected As Long As They Don’t Stop His Candidacy

TUCKER CARLSON: Ultimately, as you well know, since you've succeeded in it so thumpingly, the instrument for all of that is the ballot, is the election itself. How many votes do you get? That's your mandate.
But I think there is a sense among a lot of non-conspiracy minded voters in the United States that that part of the system is itself corrupt, and that it is actually hard to affect change through voting because it's rigged. So, with that in mind, do you think Trump -- he's ahead in the polls -- do you think he can get elected?
EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT NAYIB BUKELE: Well, yes. Yes, he can get elected.
I'll give you an example. We, in 2019, the system was totally rigged. I mean, they canceled our party. We were running with a party and they canceled it. I mean, they annulled our party. So I stayed. I was partyless. So we went to a small party and said, "You don't have any candidates. You're very small. Do you want to win the election?" So we got that party registration, and they canceled that party on the last day that you can file the candidacies.
So we got a medium-sized party at 11:00 p.m. and we were able to file our candidacy. So it was not like it was easy or the system wasn't rigged. It was just so fair that we just put up our proposals and the people just voted. It was very hard to win. And then when we won, since we didn't have simultaneous parliamentary elections, we actually went to the executive branch, totally opposed to the legislative branch and the judicial branch. So they controlled the Supreme Court and they control 90% of the legislative body.
So I had to veto everything and they override my vetoes. And they enact, they approved over 70 laws that I vetoed. And everything that we do, Supreme Court says unconstitutional, unconstitutional, unconstitutional. So we went to the people and said, you know, we cannot work like this. We need a majority in Congress. We need a huge majority in Congress because we not only need to approve laws, we need to get all these people out. And the only way to get it out democratically and respecting the rules of the system is that if we get a huge, immense majority in Congress. Because Congress can fire anybody, even the president.
So people gave us the huge majority, and it was hard because they controlled, they still control the electoral tribunal as of today. That's why our election was recognized by all the countries in the world, because they know the electoral tribunal is controlled by the opposition -- still.
It's the only thing that control. And we have liberalism, that validates and legitimizes everything else. But the thing is that in 2021, when we went to congressional elections, we carried a supermajority that they say. They said it was impossible because the system was designed so you cannot get a supermajority. But we got it. We got more than that. And then with that supermajority, there is an article in the constitution that allows the supermajority in Congress to fire the Supreme Court justices. So our party fired the Supreme Court justices. When they got the majority, they fired the attorney general, which I couldn't do. I mean, in the states the president appoints the attorney general. Here it is Congress. Congress elects the attorney general, Congress fires the attorney general. But you need two thirds of Congress to fire an attorney general. So we got 75% of Congress.
TUCKER CARLSON: But you stayed within the rules the whole time.
NAYIB BUKELE: We have never not respected a single rule. That's also a narrative that they want to push. They cannot point out a single thing that was done by not respecting the rules that were written by them, because the rules are written by people. It's not like all these rules were -- these rules are not given by God. These rules were written by people. But still, we respected all the rules that were written by them.
I just saw an interview that the president of Costa Rica gave in Costa Rica, because he came, also, like many other world leaders, he came to the inauguration. So they asked him over there in Costa Rica, "Do you think that Bukele is doing things that are not within the constitutional limits that he has?"
And this interview was today, earlier, when the president of Costa Rica said, "Well, in a soccer game or in a football game, you have the rules and you have the score. And the rules are made, so the score will be like that. But sometimes you get a super score in one side. So are you angry at the rules or are you angry at the score? Because the president of El Salvador, the only thing he can be criticized for is to getting a huge score in his favor with the rules of the game that they lay out for him."
TUCKER CARLSON: But it was enormously disruptive to the people who ran the country before you, of course.
NAYIB BUKELE: Obviously, yeah.
TUCKER CARLSON: Did you ever worry they would try and put you in jail?
NAYIB BUKELE: Well, they did. Even when I was president, I mean, even being already in the presidency, they tried to impeach me. There's an article in the constitution that says Congress can actually fire the president if he's not fit to lead. So they say that I wasn't fit to lead, and they tried to impeach me because of that. But there was such a -- I mean, the people were like, they feared that the people would rise up against them or something.
TUCKER CARLSON: That's a fair concern, given your majority. What advice would you give to another former democratically elected leader seeking office who is facing jail time? Anyone? Just, if there was.
NAYIB BUKELE: I mean, if there was a way to stop the candidacy, then he's probably in trouble. But if there's no way to stop him from competing in the election, all the things that they do to him will just give him more votes, right?
TUCKER CARLSON: That seems to be happening, yes.
NAYIB BUKELE: I mean, either you stop the candidacy or you let him be, but just, you know, hitting him with -- you just can't even. You'll make him the greatest campaign ever.
TUCKER CARLSON: Do you think they know that?
NAYIB BUKELE: Some of them, they should. Yeah, I think some of them do. But of course, the ones that don't, or they think they're. That's their problem with endogamous groups, right? Because they all [pat themselves on the back]. "Yeah, we're so great. Yeah, let's do it." And, you know, they're making a huge mistake. A huge, huge mistake.
President Nayib Bukele saved El Salvador. He may have the blueprint for saving the world. pic.twitter.com/92etFh7sSI— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 6, 2024