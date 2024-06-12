El Salvador President Bukele: The U.S. Desperately Needs New Political Leadership

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT NAYIB BUKELE: So the thing is that things work until they don't, right? So the problem is not democracy. I mean, it's not the concept of democracy. The concept of democracy is great. I mean, imagine "the power of the people." Why wouldn't the people have the power to decide their own things? It's like the most -- I mean, I really like the concept. And it's not only a theoretical concept like communism. It works. I mean, democracy has been proven to work. George Washington could have been a king if he wanted to. He could have been King George I. But he decided -- well, not he, but you know, the founding fathers decided that the United States will be a democracy and it worked. Nobody can say it didn't. It worked.
So the fact that democracy appears to not be working, I don't think it's because the concept doesn't work like church separated from a state, or church conjoined with the state. It's just that things work until they don't. So the problem, I think, is not the concept of democracy itself, but the state of the democracy -- of democracies in the world right now.
TUCKER CARLSON: Have we reached the end of the democratic period?
NAYIB BUKELE: I don't know, but it's maybe the beginning of the end, if a huge maintenance team doesn't come and fix things. It's like -- this is not about geopolitics or anything. I'm not going to even mention the countries. But I saw somebody showed me the 600 meter railway that was built in California and it cost like, $15 billion or something to build a 600 meter piece of railway that they were building.
TUCKER CARLSON: That's a lot per meter.
NAYIB BUKELE: Yes. So, I mean, you cannot go on. I mean, it's like obvious. It's like somebody eats too much, right? I mean, you can be a little fat, right? It's fine. But then if somebody's morbidly fat, somebody will come and say, "Okay, you have to stop because your heart can't take it anymore. You have to stop." Or somebody drinks. I don't drink, but if somebody drinks, the doctor might say, "Your liver, your liver can't take that anymore. Look at, look at your liver, how it is right now." Or the lungs for a smoker, or whatever.
When you see things like that. 600 meters of railway, $15 billion in 10 years. There's no other possible diagnosis. I mean, you have to stop that fast, now. Because if not, I mean, the decline is inevitable. It's inevitable. I mean, it's already there. It's not like I'm telling you, "I foresee." No, no. I mean, it's there. I mean, it's $15 billion to make a 600 meter piece of railway that is not even working in ten years. The Empire State building was built in a year. One year. They built the Empire State. Things were working, right?
I don't know. What were things back then? I don't know, but they built the Empire State building in one year. What happened with the World Trade Center? Freedom Tower that was changed the name later to World Trade Center. How long did it take?
TUCKER CARLSON: Forever.
NAYIB BUKELE: Yeah. And it was, you know, the whole country united to build it. There was no budgetary. I mean, I know it was private, but it was, no, if it needed budgetary, it was not a problem of budget or investors willing to put money on it, or engineers. I mean, why would it take over a decade to build something that was so significant for the whole country? I mean, you could build the tallest building in the world. You didn't. You could have built the tallest building in the world and said, okay, we're coming back bigger and stronger. Yeah, we got a hit, but now we're gonna build back better and stronger, "Build Back Better," right? And build it, you know, two mile high skyscraper. I'm not a fan of two mile high skyscrapers, but, you know, you could have done that. I mean, you have. You have the money, you have the resources, you have the engineers, you have the market. Because if I built a mile skyscraper, I can't fill with offices, because I don't have enough market to fill with residences and offices or whatever.
You do have the market in New York to build offices and you want hotel rooms. I mean, it would feel like this. But you didn't. You took over a decade to build a very unimpressive building. So. And that was 23 years ago.
Now you're building 600 meters railways with $15 billion. So how long it would take to rebuild the Baltimore Bridge? It should take a year.
TUCKER CARLSON: How long would it take here?
NAYIB BUKELE: Here? A year, two years. And we're a small, poor country. I mean, we're one of the poorest nations in the world.
TUCKER CARLSON: That's why this is so shameful and interesting.
NAYIB BUKELE: I mean, the US has so much. They have still unlimited amounts of resources because you can just print money. That's another topic, but you can just print whatever. How much it's worth. I mean, you want to do it, but we want to build it made of gold. I mean, you can do anything, right? You just. How much is it? Do it.
TUCKLER CARLSON: So that sounds like a systemic failure. So what you're describing maybe can't be, you know, maybe that's something that you have to level and rebuild or something. Maybe that's beyond maintenance. I don't know. What is the answer to that?
NAYIB BUKELE: I don't know, but you need leadership.
President Nayib Bukele saved El Salvador. He may have the blueprint for saving the world. pic.twitter.com/92etFh7sSI— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 6, 2024