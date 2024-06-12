Center for Renewing America's Russ Vought: The Cartel is Working Very Well for D.C., Not So Well for the American People

Center for Renewing America founder Russ Vought on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' program.
RUSS VOUGHT: Yeah, the only reason I have to say the word radical is we have people whose definition of constitutionalism is whatever the latest court has said, as opposed to what the founders would have described. So, I think you have to get in the logic of the fights. We have a whole political class that's afraid of confrontation. We can't have a government shutdown or even fight over the debt limit because people like Paul Ryan are more scared about Wall Street than they are about the voters or their own oath to the Constitution.
The whole field of possibilities has been whittled down to very few things. So, you have a dysfunctional Congress that doesn't do anything on a year-by-year basis because all of the action is in the fourth-branch agencies. Guess what? They are looking not to the president of the United States, not to the rank-and-file members that you have on this show. They're looking to committee chairmen and to House and Senate leadership, and that is only the and to K street. So, you have a machine, a cartel that is working very, very well. It's just not working to the benefit and to the expectations of the American people, and that's what we have to change.
I am not surprised about where Paul Ryan is coming from. He's part of a 40 or 50-year consensus on the right that said if we view everyone as just a consumer, then we will have Nirvana in this country, we will have all the best policy in the world. The reality is that's a lie. It's not based on any kind of rigorous intellectual foundation. It's a lie. People are not just consumers. They are citizens. They are fathers, mothers, children. They have souls. They are oriented towards their creator. If you don't have a public policy that actually addresses the entirety of who we are as human beings, you will fail, and you will go in the direction the left has wanted us to because the left says man is the measure of all things and that we are not created in the image of God.
So, my view is that we've got to have a holistic accounting of who we are, and that bleeds into our politics. We look for fights and battle plans that are based on the totality of who we are as individuals.