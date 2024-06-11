RealClearPolitics: Political Impact of Hunter Biden Verdict, New Footage of Pelosi From Jan. 6, Secret Recordings of Justice Alito, Is Virginia in Play?

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss the political impact of Hunter Biden's conviction on federal gun charges and whether President Biden will pardon or commute his son's sentence. They also chat about newly released footage of Nancy Pelosi from Jan. 6th and a recent article in Rolling Stone magazine on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito which was based on secret audio recordings made by a reporter posing as a religious conservative.
Next, Andrew and Carl talk with Karlyn Bowman, a public opinion expert at the American Enterprise Institute, about voters' attitudes toward politicians' ethics and how they view Donald Trump in the wake of his New York conviction.
Finally, Tom Bevan speaks with RCP Senior Elections Analyst Sean Trende about the latest polls.