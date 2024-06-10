Tom Bevan: New Polls Make Virginia a "Toss-Up" State in 2024 Election

RCP co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the new updates to RCP's Electoral College Map prediction
as new polls put Virginia into the "Toss-Up" category.
TOM BEVAN: We had some new battleground state polls out from Fox News in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and Virginia.
Arizona is the only one where they had done a previous poll, and it showed, actually, Trump gaining a point from their previous poll, which was back in March, so it was three months ago. But these polls again show not great news for President Biden. He's trailing Trump by five points in Arizona, by five points in Nevada, by four points in Florida.
The most interesting state is Virginia, where the Fox News poll shows the race tied at 48, and that is on the heels of a poll we talked about a couple of weeks ago. We've had two polls in the last three weeks out of Virginia, and they have both shown that race tied. Biden's lead there now, in our average, is down to 2.2, and that includes two polls from December. We actually moved Virginia into the toss-up category based on those last two polls in our electoral college map. Biden's still leading there, but his lead has shrunk to the point where it's now just over 2%. That is in the range in which we declare state toss-ups. I know some people disagree with that, and hey, it's five months out. Virginia is never gonna go red; it's still gonna go blue. That may be true, but based on where the data is right now, it's pretty close there.
CARL CANNON: I've been saying on this show and in other places – where I'm usually thrown out by bouncers into the street on my ear – that there's not six or seven swing states, there's always 10 or 12. We just don't know what they all are. Virginia looks to me like it's in play. I don't know how you look at these numbers and conclude otherwise.
...
TOM BEVAN: If the race really is tied in Virginia, that means that Joe Biden is behind in Pennsylvania because that's a state that he won by, what, 10 points last time? If the entire electorate has shifted 10 points, if that's true, then he's going to lose huge. If it's more the case that he's only down four in Florida, that would be a better scenario for Biden. That would put him right about where he was, maybe a little bit behind in 2020, which would give the Biden campaign reason to believe they still have a shot at this thing.